Stephani Estes Promoted to Executive Vice President, General Manager of Cramer-Krasselt Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), the nation's second-largest independent marketing and communications agency, has promoted Stephani Estes to the position of executive vice president, general manager of the agency's Chicago headquarters. Estes was promoted to associate general manager in January 2021 and will take over full management duties of the Chicago office from C-K's President and COO Karen Seamen who will focus on overall agency operations and new business. Seamen has held the GM role since 2005.

Since joining C-K in July 2015 as vice president, digital strategy and implementation, Estes has been an integral member of the agency, known for her wholistic understanding of the many disciplines at C-K and their impact on the industry. In 2017 she was promoted to senior vice president, director of media strategy and in 2019 took over all the agency's media strategy and activation, programmatic trading, paid search and paid social, media operations, and staff as senior vice president, executive director of media. She will continue to oversee C-K's media group while taking on her new role.

"Since joining us, Stephani has significantly helped C-K grow its media offerings and expand our client portfolio," notes Karen Seamen. "She understands the needs of C-K's clients which are increasingly dependent on the convergence of media, data and analytics in advertising and marketing. She is exactly the right person to make sure C-K's processes support our growth and continue to create real business results for our clients."

A results-oriented, collaborative and client-focused leader, Estes has worked with some of the nation's top brands, including Bank of America, Hallmark, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Hostess, Popeyes and Disney Parks. At C-K she has led a team of nearly 100 media marketing professionals, creating award-winning campaigns across brands such as Cedar Fair, Cotton Council International, T. Marzetti Brands and others.

"She is a valued member of the team who, from the start, has understood how to balance important decisions for the agency while doing the work of fostering our people and culture," added C-K Chairman and CEO, Peter Krivkovich. "Stephani brings to this role her passion for the industry, her keen ability to see the big picture and understanding of how agency processes will support high-quality client results. She's a natural choice to spearhead the Chicago office and support the growth of the agency and teams."

"C-K is at a very exciting point in its long independent history, having the depth of services and media, data and analytics solutions that we do," said Estes. "Peter and Karen have been instrumental in ensuring C-K is always developing to stay ahead of the marketplace. I look forward to advancing their vision of constant progress and using all our tools and data to create results for clients, as well as running the Chicago office in a way that continues to build on C-K's values of collaboration, creativity, respect and diversity."

