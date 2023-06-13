Stephanie Ailey Named DM Clinical Research Vice President of Business Development

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research has hired industry veteran Stephanie Ailey as Vice President of Business Development, bringing more than 20 years of program management and healthcare experience to the national clinical trial site network.

Stephanie Ailey, Vice President of Business Development, DM Clinical Research

"Stephanie has a great track record building strategic relationships that help advance medical research," said Mohammad Millwala, CEO & Founder of DM Clinical Research. "Our site network has been growing rapidly over the last three years and Stephanie will be an important part of our success going forward. DM Clinical Research expects to launch several new sites before the end of the year and Stephanie's expertise will be vital to ensuring success as we enter new markets."

Ailey previously served as Vice President of Business Development with both Velocity Clinical Research and Meridian Clinical Research. She also served as Meridian's Senior Director of Business Development, Director of Business Development, and Director of Operations.

"I love research and had the unique experience of working at the study site that enrolled the first patient globally to participate in a Phase 3 COVID-19 trial," said Ailey. "I was attracted to DM Clinical Research because of Mohammad and his vision for the company. The commitment Mohammad has shown to not only diversity in clinical trials, but diversity among the staff and primary investigators is inspirational."

While many study sites and clinical research sponsors continue to struggle to ensure diversity, 48.5% of all participants in DM Clinical Research studies in 2022 identified as diverse. In 2022, the company reported minority enrollment of 50.41% in vaccine studies. DM Clinical Research's leadership team and employees are also extremely diverse with roughly 75 percent of the company's more than 600 employees identifying as diverse.

Originally from Oklahoma, Ailey now resides in Savannah, Georgia. Earlier in her career, she served as a Program Manager with the University of Oklahoma and a Child Welfare Specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Ailey received a Citation of Appreciation from the Oklahoma State Legislature in recognition of her volunteer work. She earned a Bachelor's in Communication from Southwestern Adventist University.

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston. Founded in 2006, the company includes 13 dedicated research centers and physician-embedded sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical Research received the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Vaccine Industry Excellence Award and the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit DMClinical.com or call (281) 517-0550.

