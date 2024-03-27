Stephanie Burke Named as VGXI's New Chief Accounting Officer

CONROE, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Burke as the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) for VGXI. Ms. Burke joined the company in 2015 bringing with her over a decade of accounting and leadership expertise and has since played an instrumental role in the company's financial operations.

Ms. Burke has previously held leadership roles overseeing both the VGXI Accounting/Finance and Materials teams. Her expertise was essential to guide VGXI through the successful implementation of MISys, the company's electronic MRP system, to streamline manufacturing operations and enhance efficiency.

"I am honored to take on the position of Chief Accounting Officer," said Ms. Burke. "I look forward to working with our talented team in my new role to drive financial excellence to support VGXI's future growth initiatives in the years to come."

Prior to VGXI, Ms. Burke served as the Financial Controller at Manuli RYCO / Fliuconnecto, a global manufacturer and distributor of hydraulic products and was the General Manager of International Expo Service, an exhibit builder and service company for trade shows, overseeing operations. Ms. Burke received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Washington State University.

"Stephanie has been an invaluable member of the VGXI team since 2015. Her exceptional financial acumen coupled with her leadership skills make her the ideal candidate for the Chief Accounting Officer position. This well-deserved promotion recognizes the significant contributions Stephanie has made to VGXI during her tenure and she will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping our financial strategies as we enter our next phase," said VGXI's CEO, Young Park.

ABOUT VGXI, INC.

With over 20 years of experience VGXI, Inc. is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and highly experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.

ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).

For more information, visit https://www.genels.com.

