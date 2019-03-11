Stephanie Dickson Named President of McCloud Services

"We are proud to announce Stephanie's promotion to president," said Chris McCloud, chief executive officer of McCloud Services. "With over 20 years of service to the Company, Stephanie has been a successful and strategic leader within McCloud. Her strategic thinking capabilities, expertise and strong business acumen have contributed to the solid execution of our operational strategies and substantial growth in our commercial pest management segment. Stephanie's vision and leadership have been integral to our success and we are thrilled for her to take the next step forward in her career."

Dickson has served the pest management industry for nearly 30 years. She earned a bachelor's degree in entomology from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. She is also a graduate of the 1997-1998 Kellogg Foundation Leadership Program, a 2011 graduate of the GAP International Executive Challenge Course, and has completed the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Executive Program in Strategic Sales Management.

In addition, Dickson is currently a member of the Copesan Sales Committee, Phi Chi Omega – the National Pest Management Fraternity, and serves on the Executive Peer Advisory Group of the Loyola Family Business Center.

About McCloud Services

McCloud Services is a leader in integrated pest management solutions, serving the food supply chain of custody, health care, hospitality, property management, retail industries and residential markets. With a foundation of over 100 years of industry and market experience, McCloud Services carries out its mission to protect health, food, property and the environment while ensuring the safety of its employees and the public. McCloud Services is a regional service provider with locations in 11 states. For more information, please visit: www.mccloudservices.com.

