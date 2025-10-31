Stephanie J. Bannister Named President of FirstGen Forward

A leader with extensive experience in student affairs and a deep knowledge of the challenges hindering first-generation student success, Bannister will lead FirstGen Forward at this critical juncture for the movement.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstGen Forward announced Dr. Stephanie J. Bannister as its next president, effective November 1, 2025. Prior to being named president, Bannister served as the organization's vice president, FirstGen Forward Network. She replaces interim CEO Dr. Kevin Kruger, who founded the organization with the Suder Foundation in 2017 as the then-president and CEO of NASPA.

In her role as vice president for the FirstGen Forward Network, Bannister grew the Network to nearly 500 higher education institutions. These institutions demonstrate their commitment to advancing access, sharing best practices, and driving systemic change to ensure first-generation students succeed.

With over two decades of experience in higher education, Bannister has dedicated her career to advancing student success, community building, and leadership development. She previously served as the assistant vice provost for student success at Kansas State University (K-State), where she began working in 2001 within the division of student life and housing and dining services.

"I'm so honored to step into the role of president of FirstGen Forward at such a pivotal moment for higher education. More than half of all undergraduate students identify as first-generation, and supporting their success should be a universal goal. I'm grateful for the foundation Dr. Kevin Kruger has laid for this organization, and I'm proud of the work we are doing to serve and empower first-gen students," Bannister said.

FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, established in 2017 as an initiative of NASPA—Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and The Suder Foundation, became an independent non-profit organization in August 2024. FirstGen Forward drives transformational change for first-gen students by partnering with a growing network of colleges and universities, working together to redesign systems, cultures, and actions to better serve the needs of first-gen students. FirstGen Forward is leading the first-gen movement, elevating practice, knowledge, and policy to create a nation where first-gen students thrive across education, career, and life.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Bannister lead FirstGen Forward," said Dr. Kevin Kruger, who assumed the role of interim CEO in July. "It has been an honor to serve the organization during this transition, and I feel confident that Dr. Bannister's experience and vision will allow FirstGen Forward to continue this important mission. She brings not only decades of experience in a wide range of roles in higher education but also first-hand knowledge of our team's goals and our Network's strengths."

Throughout her career, Bannister has demonstrated her commitment to empowering, supporting students, and advocating for TRIO. She played a critical role in securing external funding to establish the Office for First-generation Students at K-State, which continues to serve first-gen students and help them achieve their academic and professional pursuits. Before her time at K-State, Bannister was the director of residence halls at the University of Kansas, where she oversaw two residence halls and completed her graduate degree in higher education administration. Additionally, she traveled nationwide as a consultant for Alpha Gamma Delta International Fraternity. As a consultant, Bannister has worked with higher education institutions and non-profit organizations on strategic planning, reaccreditation, and philanthropic support. She also serves as an external reviewer of programs.

Bannister holds a B.A. from Fort Hays State University, an M.S. from the University of Kansas, and a Ph.D. in education from K-State. She is a graduate teaching faculty member in the College of Education at K-State and is an active member of the Manhattan, Kansas, community.

"In my work with our Network, it's clear that we are at a critical juncture for higher education," Bannister said. "Our new research reveals that students are worried about a loss of funding and support, and those who support first-generation students at institutions are feeling anxious on their behalf. FirstGen Forward has a unique role to play in advancing the first-generation movement, and it's never been more important."

"There's no one who better understands the FirstGen Forward Network than Dr. Bannister," said Eric and Deborah Suder, co-founders of FirstGen Forward. "Stephanie is committed to the movement and has the experience to continue the mission. We are grateful for Kevin's leadership in returning the organization to its foundation, and we are excited for the future of FirstGen Forward with Dr. Bannister at the helm."

Since its founding, FirstGen Forward has expanded its First Scholars Network to include close to 500 institutions of higher education, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia, serving millions of FirstGen students.

