Stephanie Jones, Marketing Strategy and Research Expert, Joins HawkPartners

"We're excited to offer Stephanie's expertise at enhancing brand access strategies," expressed Scott Berman, co-founder of HawkPartners. "She'll play an integral role on our team. Her deep knowledge of key industries we serve, along with her perspective on payer, institutional, and physician research will help clients optimize market access initiatives."

Jones has served global clients across several industries, including healthcare, consumer package goods, technology, finance, retail, and hospitality, through her work at life sciences firm EVERSANA, research firm AMC Global and digital research agency Harris Interactive. Jones brings significant experience in executing market access engagements and creating custom research to support strategic initiatives such as product value proposition and positioning, customer segmentation and distribution strategy.

"HawkPartners has such a collaborative and connected culture," shared Jones. "I was drawn not only to the firm's impressive work for market-leading clients, but also to the team-first atmosphere. I am looking forward to getting to work with such a dedicated group of consultants."

HawkPartners is a marketing strategy and research firm that blends insightful customer research with distinctive marketing strategies for global leaders. We partner with Fortune 500 clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia to solve tough marketing challenges. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

