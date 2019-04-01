Stephanie Land to close the 21st Annual Building Michigan Communities Conference

The Building Michigan Communities Conference, which annually hosts more than 1,500 attendees, is one of the largest events of its kind in the nation. Affordable housing developers (nonprofit and for-profit), tax credit syndicators, homeless services providers, homeownership counselors, lenders, property managers, and government officials focused on improving Michigan's communities attend the conference to learn about the latest industry trends and best practices.

The 2019 Building Michigan Communities Conference will kick-off with a panel of legislative experts that will provide information to motivate conference attendees to advocate effectively. Former Representative Steve Tobocman (now Director of Global Detroit) will moderate the panel of Representative Sarah Anthony (D) and Senator Wayne Schmidt (R). This welcome session will take place on Monday, April 29 11:30am – 12:45pm. The Monday afternoon plenary, 4:00pm – 5:00pm, will be Tiffany Manuel, PhD who is known as a thought leader, and writer on the issues of community development, social change and cross-sector partnerships. The Tuesday breakfast speaker will be Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a membership organization that ensure people with the lowest incomes in the United States have affordable and decent homes.

A highlight of the 21st annual event will be when conference attendees travel to the Capitol on Tuesday, April 30, for Lunch on the Lawn. There they will have an opportunity to speak with Michigan legislators and staff.

More than 100 breakout sessions are planned during the three-day event. Topics broadly address the creation and preservation of affordable housing, providing services to the homeless and revitalization of neighborhoods and downtowns.

Registration for the event is ongoing. Registration details and event information are available at www.buildingmicommunities.org .

Contact:

Jennifer Dickie

Building Michigan Communities Conference

734-677-0503

jennifer@buildingmicommunities.org

SOURCE Building Michigan Communities Conference