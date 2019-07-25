IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie M. Vannevel, MS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her outstanding work and contributions as the Vice President, Revenue Cycle at Mercy Iowa City.

Specializing in revenue cycle and healthcare, Mrs. Vannevel has been active in the healthcare industry for over 30 years and has served in her current position for over a year. A talented writer, Mrs. Vannevel authored "Hospital Transparency 101."

Throughout her education and training, Mrs. Vannevel received her Master's Degree in Behavioral Health Sciences from Capella University and her Bachelors in Psychology from Buena Vista University. Additionally Mrs. Vannevel is a Certified Healthcare Finance Professional (CHFP), Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR), Certified Healthcare Privacy Expert (CPHE), Registered Health Information Technician (RHIT), and Fellow with the American Health Information Management Association.

To further her professional development Mrs. Vannevel is affiliated with these organizations: Industry Board Member: American Health Council; Member: American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), Iowa Health Information Management Association (IHIMA), and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Charitable at heart, Mrs. Vannevel donates and volunteers for the Stillwater Humane Society in Stillwater Oklahoma.

To acknowledge her professional achievements, Mrs. Vannevel has been honored with a Best in Medicine Award (2019) and the MAP Award in 2012.

In her free time, Stephanie enjoys spending time with her husband Jason, her dogs and running 5K marathons.

Stephanie dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her grandfather, Hugh N. Scallon and also dedicates this recognition to her mentor, Douglas Davenport.



For more information, please visit www.mercyiowacity.org.

