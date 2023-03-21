Stephanie Robinson Promoted to Chief Diversity Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Robinson to Chief Diversity Officer.

Stephanie joined Lockton in February 2022 as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion after building and leading DEI at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Stephanie has also worked in Human Resources at UMB Financial, H&R Block, Cerner Corporation and Quest Diagnostics. In the community, Stephanie currently works with Jackson County CASA.

Stephanie Robinson Promoted to Lockton's Chief Diversity Officer

"Stephanie hit the ground running, meeting with people across Lockton to fully understand our culture and identify areas of opportunity," said Peter Clune, CEO of Lockton. "I'm proud of the great work that has been accomplished and look forward to Stephanie's continued impact."

In her new role, Stephanie will be taking the helm from Brian Roberts who has been leading the development and execution of Lockton's DEI strategy as Chief Diversity Officer while also leading the Midwest Series as COO. I want to thank Brian for his leadership over the last few years and his work setting us up for continued progress.

"I am excited to serve as Lockton's new Chief Diversity Officer," said Robinson. "I will continue in my efforts to advance DEI and make Lockton a place where all people feel welcome, valued and excited to build a career here."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton Companies