Stephanie Wallace Takes Top Honor At 2018 Search Engine Land Awards

The Female Search Marketer of the Year award recognizes the individual who demonstrates exceptional measurable results in search marketing via organic and/or paid channels. The winner is also chosen based on her contributions towards the execution of meaningful best practices in the search marketing industry.

Wallace joined the Nebo team in 2010 and was recently named Vice President of Owned Media at Nebo, where she leads the agency's SEO, email and social media marketing teams. Her passion for digital marketing is apparent throughout all aspects of her career, from planning and executing award-winning campaigns to speaking on both the national and international stage - most recently at SMX London, INBOUND and PubCon.

"This accolade is an outstanding achievement for Stephanie and is extremely well-deserved," said Kimm Lincoln, president of Nebo. "I'm so proud of all that Stephanie has accomplished over the past eight years, and I'm excited to see where she takes our owned media teams in the future."

Run by Search Engine Land, the "Landy Awards" celebrate and spotlight the phenomenal results driven by search marketers each year. This year's winners were recognized at an awards gala at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle.

