Stephanie Wilsey Named Portage Vice President of Academic Affairs

"Stephanie brings a wealth of experience to our organization both in terms of administration and as an educational researcher. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to experiential learning which pairs exceptionally well with our model of course delivery, and she has recorded tremendous success in this regard," said Michalik. "She is committed to the elements of our strategy and brings to the position her unique perspective."

Dr. Wilsey shares Mr. Michalik's enthusiasm for her new role at Portage, which also includes a continuing appointment as a professor of psychology. "I am very excited to join Portage in this new capacity," she said. "As a first course of action, I look forward to setting the academic vision for Portage to include establishing a project management protocol for curriculum development, redesigning the faculty experience to ensure that we are capitalizing on the strengths of our faculty, and approaching the process of monitoring and pursuing academic excellence with a new lens. Having been a member of Portage faculty for more than ten years, I consider myself fortunate to build upon my personal experience within my new role. Further, I am inspired to work with the leadership team on the realization of Portage's new strategic plan."

Since 2018, Wilsey served as Interim Dean and then Dean of the College of Leadership and Social Change at Carlow University, Pittsburgh. In addition, she held an appointment as a professor of psychology since 2007 and director/chair of the undergraduate psychology program since 2010. In these capacities, she collaborated with colleagues to launch innovative, interdisciplinary programming across the social and behavioral sciences. Finally, she served as Curriculum Director over the general education curriculum at the institution, launching new writing courses, overseeing the creation of online interdisciplinary programming for nursing students, and coordinated course offerings across the institution.

Wilsey received a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh in Applied Developmental Psychology, with a Quantitative Research Methodology minor. Her Bachelor of Science is in Pre-Professional Psychology from Geneva College. Dr. Wilsey has written and co-authored or authored numerous peer-reviewed articles. Additionally, she is a frequent lecturer and reviewer of professional presentations and publications in the areas of gender and education, human development, community psychology, and research and statistics.

Portage Learning offers a uniquely accessible and affordable approach for students to meet their academic needs. Partnering with accredited colleges and universities, Portage Learning enables students to complete courses in a time frame that accommodates the challenges of their diverse schedules. Students can register for courses at any time and on any day of the year. There is no application, no fixed semester dates, and no ancillary fees. Once enrolled, students are assigned an instructor within 24 hours and may begin the course immediately.

