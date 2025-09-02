STEPHEN AND AYESHA CURRY'S EAT. LEARN. PLAY. JOINS MARTIN LUTHER KING III AND ARNDREA WATERS KING'S REALIZE THE DREAM IN OAKLAND TO KICK OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSFORMATIVE SERVICE DAY AT MLK ELEMENTARY

The Currys named Chief Dream Ambassadors and Oakland-based charity pledges 100,000 volunteer hours as continuing commitment to Oakland's youth through education, play and community revitalization

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. joins Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King to bring the Realize the Dream initiative to Oakland with a powerful day of service at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The event launches what will be a long-term partnership that combines the Currys' deep commitment to their hometown of Oakland with Realize the Dream's nationwide movement to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service, connection and community building.

Stephen and Ayesha are being named Chief Dream Ambassadors of Realize the Dream, kicking off the collaboration with a pledge of 100,000 volunteer hours to uplift Oakland's youth and neighborhoods. This commitment is part of Realize the Dream's broader national mission to mobilize 100 million hours of service by 2029—the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth. Together, their commitment underscores Eat. Learn. Play.'s mission to provide every child in Oakland with access to safe spaces to play, nutritious food and quality education, while also inspiring acts of service across the country. Since 2021, Eat. Learn. Play. has engaged over 4,000 volunteers who have collectively contributed more than 30,000 hours of service across schoolyard builds, the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus and special annual community events such as Christmas with the Currys—demonstrating how hands-on support directly transforms lives in Oakland.

"Oakland has always held a very special place in our hearts, and we believe deeply in the power of service to create lasting change," said Stephen & Ayesha Curry. "Partnering with Realize the Dream allows us to not only honor Dr. King's legacy but also mobilize our community around a shared mission—ensuring every child has the chance to learn, play and thrive. Our pledge of 100,000 volunteer hours shows up for Oakland in the most meaningful way we know—working side by side to build a brighter future."

"Eat. Learn. Play. is honored to join forces with Realize the Dream and activate our village of volunteers and partners to open doors of opportunity for Oakland kids," said Chris Helfrich, Executive Director of Eat. Learn. Play. "Together we are turning Dr. King's dream into action that empowers the next generation," said Craig Kielburger, Co-Founder Legacy+, partner to Realize the Dream.

Led by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Yolanda Renee King, Realize the Dream is a global initiative that builds on Dr. King's vision of the Beloved Community. The movement mobilizes individuals and organizations across the nation to collectively contribute 100 million hours of service by Dr. King's 100th birthday in 2029. Through acts of service, education and community connection, Realize the Dream engages millions of adults, students, educators and nonprofit partners nationwide, and this Oakland activation demonstrates how service in one community connects to a broader movement of unity and hope across the country.

"Martin Luther King Jr. taught us that service is not charity. It is the work of justice and the pathway to the Beloved Community," said Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, Co-Founders of Realize the Dream. "What is happening here in Oakland with Stephen and Ayesha Curry shows what service can do. It brings people together. It gives children safe places to learn and play. It strengthens neighborhoods. Their pledge of 100,000 hours through Eat. Learn. Play. and their partners is a powerful step toward our goal of 100 million hours of service by 2029. That is how we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., by rolling up our sleeves and working side by side to build the future our children deserve."

MLK Elementary marks the 21st Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) schoolyard transformation completed by Eat. Learn. Play., a milestone that not only revitalizes a campus but also honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through Realize the Dream. The school itself holds a special place in the King family history, as Coretta Scott King visited the school in 1972. Volunteers are turning the school into a vibrant hub of joy, learning and play by installing two new kid-designed playgrounds, multi-sport courts, soccer goals, murals and ground art and an Eat. Learn. Play. Little Town Library filled with culturally affirming books. New gardens and green spaces provide areas for exploration and outdoor learning, reinforcing the belief that every child deserves access to inspiring environments that foster growth and creativity. Today's service work represents not only the transformation of a schoolyard but also the beginning of a deeper, long-term investment in Oakland's youth, connecting local action to a national call for service and community building.

The partnership between Realize the Dream and Eat. Learn. Play. demonstrates how legacy, service and community investment come together to create meaningful and lasting change.

For Oakland, it represents the Currys' unwavering dedication to the city's youth and families, and for the nation, it connects local service to a collective movement that honors Dr. King's vision through action.

About Eat. Learn. Play.

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child, paving the way for amazing kids, and opening doors to bright futures. Founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry in 2019, Eat. Learn. Play. launched with a focus on improving the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education, and physical activity—Eat. Learn. Play. is working to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive, resources to learn and love to read, and safe places and equitable opportunities to play. Follow Eat. Learn. Play. on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Realize the Dream

With the leadership of Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King, Realize the Dream seeks to inspire generational change and track 100 million hours of service by 2029, marking the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth. By uniting Americans through service, the initiative fosters connection, builds a culture of empathy, and drives collective action to achieve this historic milestone. To get involved and track your hours of service, visit realizethedream.org.

