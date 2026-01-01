Stephen C. Dwyer Begins Tenure as American Staffing Association's Chief Executive Officer

Former President Succeeds Retiring Richard Wahlquist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen C. Dwyer assumed his new role as the chief executive officer of the American Staffing Association effective today. Dwyer is the fifth CEO in the association's history.

Dwyer previously was president and chief legal and operating officer. He brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role, having served the association for many years as a senior leader and chief advocate, and succeeds Richard Wahlquist, who retired at the end of 2025. Dwyer recently was named the North American representative to the World Employment Confederation.

Stephen C. Dwyer is the new chief executive officer of the American Staffing Association.

"It is my great honor to step into the role of chief executive officer of the American Staffing Association, and I thank the ASA board of directors and Richard for placing their trust in me to lead this amazing organization," Dwyer said.

"As we take this next step in the association's evolution, our goal is to make ASA membership indispensable by fueling staffing agencies' growth through data-driven insights, advocacy, and community. I look forward to helping the association seize the future now."

"Stephen is a fierce advocate for the staffing industry who understands the challenges and opportunities our members are facing," said Tom Gimbel, chair of the ASA board of directors. "He is the right leader at the right time and is a forward-thinking and strategic executive. I look forward to us working together to help elevate the association and industry to new heights."

Dwyer received his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and his juris doctorate from Boston College Law School.

The American Staffing Association provides expertise to the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry to accelerate member growth. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices.

