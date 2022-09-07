Stephen Carpenter-Israel and Buyer's Edge Recently Named Top Realtor and Top Real Estate Agency in Washington DC Market

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Carpenter-Israel, President of Buyer's Edge, DC's leading Exclusive Buyer Brokerage Company, was just named again as one of Washington's 100 Best Real Estate Agents by Washingtonian Magazine in their July 2022 issue. Earlier this year, Carpenter-Israel's company, Buyer's Edge, was included in the Washington Business Journals' 2022 List of Top Residential Real Estate Companies.

"I'm pleased to again be recognized as one of the D.C. Metro area's top 100 agents and for my company, Buyer's Edge, to be listed among the area's best real estate agencies. As the only Exclusive Buyer's Agent in this select group – a group of professionals recognized for market knowledge and integrity - it is especially gratifying that my clients see the value of working with an agent and company that only represents one side of the real estate transaction," commented Carpenter-Israel.

"Growing up in D.C. in the '60s and '70s, I was significantly impacted working alongside my father, who was a real estate appraiser that helped the city government of Washington, DC grapple with rebuilding parts of the city damaged during the 1968 riots. I was able to observe and participate in many ways, visiting and inspecting the damage and listening to the people impacted address what they wanted as the city was being rebuilt. I got my real estate license when I was 18. After college, I spent time in the commercial and residential construction businesses, first as a project manager and then running my own firm.

My intimate knowledge of the city and love of construction and real estate business made it a very natural fit for me to represent people buying homes. In 1991, my wife and I decided to make the leap into Exclusive Buyer Brokerage and started Buyer's Edge. Buyer's Edge was one of the very first firms in the U.S. to solely represent one party in housing transactions. This idea was novel.

We have seen many ups and downs in the market over the years and believe that this deep experience enables us to provide thoughtful, educated insights into navigating the tumultuous market conditions and help clients in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC negotiate the very best outcome."

