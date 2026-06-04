Stephen Curry & Ben Proudfoot's Documentary Wins Global Spotlight Award at SSFF & ASIA 2026

TOKYO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival ＆ Asia (SSFF & ASIA) announced The Baddest Speechwriter of All as the winner of the 6th annual Global Spotlight Award at the 2026 Festival.

SSFF & ASIA 2026 Global Spotlight Award is awarded to "The Baddest Speechwriter of All" A Message from Co-Director Ben Proudfoot Upon receiving the award is share on SSFF & ASIA's YouTube

Announced on Japan's "Short Film Day" (June 4), the film is a powerful short documentary co-directed by NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Proudfoot. It explores the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of Martin Luther King Jr.'s close advisor and speechwriter, uncovering the behind-the-scenes history of a monumental era through an intimate perspective. The documentary is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix later this year.

The Global Spotlight Award honors world-renowned filmmakers, actors, and artists who utilize short films to illuminate critical contemporary issues and explore new creative frontiers.

Upon receiving the news, co-director Ben Proudfoot shared his excitement and gratitude:

"I am deeply grateful to the festival for presenting us with the Global Spotlight Award. It is an absolute honor to receive this wonderful recognition. I was also thrilled to learn that Japan celebrates 'Short Film Day' on June 4. Japan is a truly magnificent country, and I have personally drawn immense inspiration from its rich cinematic history.

To all the young filmmakers watching this: please keep telling your own stories through the short documentary format. I am eagerly looking forward to The Baddest Speechwriter of All reaching audiences worldwide when it premieres on Netflix later this year. Thank you so very much."

https://youtu.be/wiok2S2zX9s

Accredited by the Academy Awards®, SSFF & ASIA was founded in 1999 by actor Tetsuya Bessho to introduce short films to Japanese audiences. Today, five of its top winning films earn eligibility for nomination at the following year's Oscars®. The 2026 festival runs from May 25 to June 9 across various Tokyo venues, with an online streaming venue available worldwide through June 30.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/en/

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia