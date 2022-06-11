STEPHEN CURRY DROPS SURPRISE 2974 MERCH DURING NBA FINALS GAME #4

With the help of his 2974 Discord channel, this exclusive merch was inspired by some of Curry's most prized possessions - his tattoos. Specifically, Curry's wrist tattoos tell a story of his drive to be better in basketball and in life, which is reflected through the hoodie and hat artwork.

The 2974 Collection will take a snapshot on Monday, June 13th at 11:59 pm EST to lock in all holders at that time. These holders will have access to a gated merchandise store on FTX US's NFT platform on June 15, closing ten days later on June 24.

Customers must hold their 2974 Collection NFTs in a FTX digital wallet and will be notified via personalized codes prior to the store opening. Holders from NY will be notified of specific instructions via the 2974 Collection NFT Discord channel. Additionally, collection holders who own multiple NFTs will receive merch discounts based on the number of NFT's they hold. At the time the store opens, customers will be able to purchase the hoodie and hat combo equipped with unique packaging and a personalized note from Curry himself.

In December 2021, Curry dropped a surprise NFT collection to commemorate breaking the all-time NBA three-point record during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks. Curry's NFT was released in a quantity of 2,974 in honor of the record-breaking number, with each NFT representing all of the three-pointers he made throughout his career and 100% of Curry's profits going to Eat. Learn. Play. , Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Oakland-based non-profit that benefits community members throughout the Bay Area. The 2974 Collection NFT has since produced over $4.4 Million in trading volume on the FTX.US NFT platform, distributed over 100 NFT memorabilia giveaways, and is on the cusp of an IRL birthday celebration with holders this summer. This exclusive merch is yet another example of how Curry continues to surprise NFT holders with gifting moments beyond the Metaverse.

More information and access to the 2974 Collection NFT can be found at 2974sc.com and by following @2974collection on Twitter.

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is underscored by transformation and innovation. Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen is point guard for the Golden State Warriors where his 13-year career is marked by many firsts. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row, remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history and recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds eight NBA All-Star selections and three NBA Championships. Beyond the game of basketball, Stephen is an emerging figure in Silicon Valley, investing in innovative consumer and enterprise tech companies. He is the CEO of SC30 Inc. (SC30), a purpose-driven company which focuses on the athlete's off-court endeavors spanning brand partnerships, media, investments and philanthropy. In 2020, he launched Curry Brand, a purpose-driven legacy brand powered by Under Armour, with a mission to open doors for underrepresented youth and increase access for sports across the country. In 2019, Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (ELP) an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education and physical activity—ELP is designed to ensure an equal road to success for all kids. Additionally, Stephen co-founded Unanimous Media with a goal to elevate diverse voices and shine a light on compelling narratives focused on family, sports and faith-based content for all platforms.

