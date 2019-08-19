Stephen Curry Partners With Howard University To Launch First Division I Golf Program

Inspired by Howard senior and golfer, Otis Ferguson IV, whom Curry met during a campus visit earlier this year, Curry was compelled to act when Ferguson shared that his impassioned solo crusade to get a golf team at Howard proved unsuccessful. An avid golfer himself, Curry tapped into what is increasingly becoming his defining trait— the distinctive ability to connect and empathize with anyone, anywhere, and made the unprecedented decision to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. Utilizing his unique position, Curry will introduce and increase access to elite golf at a historically black college, furthermore calling on sport and community giants like Under Armour, Callaway, Eat. Learn. Play., among others, for help with equipment, uniforms, and more.

"Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful," said the NBA star. Adding, "It's a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don't have a fair shot at the game, it's tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University, and look forward to building their first men's and women's golf teams with them."

Howard University aims to debut the first men's and women's golf teams in the 2020/2021 academic year, with resources strategically allocated for talent scouting and training to have a competitive Division 1 team in place for its inaugural season, joining Howard's other 19 Division 1 teams. The university previously had a Division 2 golf team and various intercollegiate and intramural club teams.

"Howard University is honored to partner with NBA Champion Stephen Curry to launch what is sure to become one of the best golf programs in the country," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA. "This program will expose the campus to a game with numerous benefits. Golf is unique because it can be played through various ages of life. Grandfathers can play with granddaughters. Expanding the competitive opportunities for student athletes, especially in arenas where they are underrepresented, is consistent with the university's strategic plan."

Curry will be joined by Howard University's President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Athletic Director, Kery Davis, CEO of Callaway, Chip Brewer, and Howard student, Otis Ferguson IV, in a historic tee-off today in Washington, D.C.

About Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is marked by transformation and innovation. With a following of over 13.6M on twitter and 26.7M on Instagram, Curry is one of the most influential stars not only on the basketball court, but throughout the world of sports. His nine-year career in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors is marked by many firsts; he was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA History and one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row. He holds six NBA all-star selections and three NBA Championships. Off the court, he is also an emerging figure in the tech space with direct investments in companies like Pinterest and eSports organization TSM. He is also the founder of the Film & Television company Unanimous Media specializing in Faith, Family and Sports content in tandem with Sony Studios and is the Executive Producer for ABC's hit primetime show, Holey Moley. Follow more information on Stephen Curry, please visit: Instagram | Twitter | Website

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, more than 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About Howard Athletics

The Howard University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 19 NCAA Division I men and women varsity sports. The programs represent six conferences: the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA), Sun Belt Conference, Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference. Visit www.hubison.com to learn more.

