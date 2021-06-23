Stephen Curry Re-Launching "Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten" in Summer 2021

"After high school athletes lost an entire year of opportunity for exposure, the Underrated Tour is needed now more than ever," said Curry when discussing the 2021 announcement. "I know what it's like to be overlooked after putting in hours of training. I want to provide these athletes with a platform to showcase their skills and give them the exposure and consideration they deserve."

High school athletes lost an entire year of opportunity for exposure, the Underrated Tour is needed now more than ever.

The 2021 Underrated Tour Stops are as follows:

EAST: Washington, D.C., July 31 – August 1, 2021

SOUTH: Dallas, Texas, August 7 – 8, 2021

NORTH: Chicago, Illinois, August 13 – 14, 2021

WEST: Los Angeles, California, August 21 – 22, 2021

CHAMPIONSHIP: Oakland, California, April 2022

Each tour stop will be a two-day event, with day one serving as a showcase for up to 75 boys and 75 girls and day two being invite-only for the top 30 boys and 30 girls based on day one performance. Participation will be free of charge, with on-court programming and training led by Brandon Payne, Stephen Curry's longtime on-court trainer and NBA Skills and Performance coach. To provide the safest environment possible for athletes, coaches, and staff, the Underrated Tour will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and spectators will not be permitted in the venue.

In April of 2022, the top eight girls and boys from each region, will be flown to the Bay Area for the Championship, courtesy of United Airlines. The 64 finalists will compete for two coveted spots at Curry Camp. Other offerings include specialized training, tailored experiences and best in class resources such as drills, off-court education, personal skills development, expert panels, and more.

For more information and the latest updates on the Underrated Tour, please visit www.stayunderrated.com. Event coverage and behind the scenes looks will be provided by @SLAM_HS.

About Rakuten:

Rakuten, Inc. is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.4 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 20,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

Underrated Tour Media Contact: Position Sports, [email protected]

SOURCE SC30