Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports Host Star Studded Night Presented by FTX

Four-time NBA Champion and 2022 NBA MVP Celebrates Epic Year with Invite Only Bash

LOS ANGELES , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Curry and his media company Unanimous Media along with Talent Resources Sports (TRS), the Premier Sports Marketing Agency joined forces to produce a star-studded after party Wednesday night. The event, held in West Hollywood's Italian eatery Lavo Ristorante was filled with prestigious celebrities, close friends and Curry's family including wife Ayesha Curry, mom Sonya Curry, dad Dell Curry and sister Sydel Curry, Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Ryan Phillippe, Evan Ross, Katie and Denise Austin, Draymond Green, Brandon Jennings, Baron Davis, and Jay Pharoah. The invite only bash included experiential activations by brand partners FTX, Neiman Marcus, Snap Inc., and Chase Freedom.

Stephen Curry and DJ D-Nice attend Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports Invite Only Bash Presented by FTX Draymond Green, David Spencer (President and Co-CEO of Talent Resources Sports), Ryan Garcia, and Jjuan Toscano-Anderson attend Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports Invite Only Bash Presented by FTX

The 18-foot red carpet was home to a flurry of flashbulbs and excited media who were eager to speak with the A-list celebrities and athletes who snagged coveted invitations. Once inside guests were seen holding court around the FTX Ice Statue and then treated to a soundtrack provided by DJ D-Nice and DJ Millie who kept the party going with a Tequila Don Julio 1942 toast from the DJ booth. Neiman Marcus brought their Concrete Runway to the bash, where guests took selfies of their party looks in a wall sized mirror, Snapchat showcased Pixy , a new friendly flying camera, as well as the trailer for new Snap Original "Level Up with Stephen Curry," an inspirational series where Stephen mentors student-athletes. And Chase Freedom provided an over-the-top cake for guests to end the evening on a sweet note.

The event is one of many highlights that David Spencer, President and Co-CEO of Talent Resources Sports and Stephen Curry have shared. Their business relationship began in 2010 with a single paid tweet and 12 years later their partnership and friendship has continued to flourish. David Spencer shares, "Stephen and I met in 2010 and have developed a friendship over the past 12 years. From conceptualizing his 2014 event in Houston for All-Star Weekend, to honoring his selection as All-Star Captain in 2018 at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, I am honored to once again collaborate with Stephen to celebrate another incredible season to highlight his achievements on the court and off with Unanimous Media."

About Talent Resources Sports:

Talent Resources Sports (TRS) co-founded by David Spencer and Michael Heller in 2009 is at the forefront of the sports marketing world. Talent Resources Sports (TRS) facilitates a wide variety of athlete engagements including product placement, personal appearances, and long-term brand endorsements. Most notably, TRS is a leader in building event-driven platforms alongside media powerhouses such as Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg, and Turner Sports, at culturally charged moments throughout the year. TRS sees continued success by curating one-of-a-kind experiences around meaningful touchpoints to maximize exposure, participation and high impact results. TRS is a trusted strategic partner for corporate clients, properties and lifestyle brands looking to extend their marketing programs through an integrated approach that brings brands, athletes, celebrities, and audiences together. In addition, TRS has a proven track record developing brands and launching consumer products by being an active venture capital investor. To learn more about Talent Resources Sports, please visit www.talentresourcessports.com .

