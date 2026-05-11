Stephen Della Pietra joins Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees has elected Stephen Della Pietra, Ph.D., to the private not-for-profit institution's governing body. Della Pietra is Head of Research for investment management firm Renaissance Technologies and co-founder of the Della Pietra Lecture Series at Stony Brook University.

Della Pietra is Head of Research for Renaissance Technologies and co-founder of the Della Pietra Lecture Series at Stony Brook University.

"I am pleased to welcome Stephen Della Pietra to the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Board of Trustees," said CSHL Chair Marilyn Simons, Ph.D. "I've known Stephen for some 30 years now, and I have seen firsthand the inherent passion and curiosity he brings to research and education. He will be an invaluable partner to the CSHL Board."

Della Pietra received his bachelor's degree in physics from Princeton University in 1981 and his Ph.D. in mathematical physics from Harvard University in 1986. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Austin before joining the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. From 1989 to 1995, he worked at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights and Hawthorne, New York. As a project leader of the natural language understanding group, he focused his research primarily on machine translation, doing foundational work that preceded today's AI-based large language models by decades. In 1995, Della Pietra joined Renaissance Technologies, where he has since worked on statistical methods to model the stock market.

Launched in 2011, the Della Pietra Lecture Series brings world-renowned scientists to Stony Brook University's Simons Center for Geometry and Physics. The series aims to educate high schoolers, undergraduates, and graduate students about recent and impactful discoveries in physics and mathematics. Della Pietra is a board member of the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics, is on the advisory council of the astrophysics department at Princeton, and on the board of the nonprofit organization PIVOT.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are Chair Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D., Vice Chair Charles I. Cogut, Vice Chair Robert D. Lindsay, Vice Chair Paul J. Taubman, Treasurer Elizabeth McCaul, Secretary Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D., President and CEO Bruce Stillman, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer John P. Tuke, and Chief Financial Officer Nick Milowski.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is one of the world's most renowned institutions for biomedical research and education. Founded in 1890 and located on the North Shore of Long Island, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit inspires curiosity, discovery, and innovation across the life sciences. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu.

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory