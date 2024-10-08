DiFranco brings more than 40 years of experience building businesses for technology companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Design Solutions, the U.S. subsidiary of Rapidus Corporation, a company involved in the research, development, design, manufacture and sales of advanced logic semiconductors, today announced Stephen DiFranco as its new head of marketing and ecosystem partnerships. DiFranco will lead and grow Rapidus' partner ecosystem and external marketing efforts, while also supporting sales and customer advancements as the company brings to market advanced 2nm semiconductors.

Stephen DiFranco joins Rapidus Design Solutions as head of marketing and partnerships.

DiFranco was previously vice president and an executive partner at Gartner where he counseled enterprise and semiconductor clients. He also held executive roles at Broadcom, leading the IoT Business Unit through a $550 million sale to Cypress Semiconductor (now Infineon). Additionally, DiFranco served as senior vice president, PC Division, for HP Americas and vice president for HP's enterprise channels.

"The next two to five years are critical for the semiconductor industry, particularly in ensuring that there is advanced fab capacity for all companies. Semiconductor supply chain capacity can no longer be dominated by one or two large companies – there must be capacity to support the next generation of enterprise, auto and consumer applications," said DiFranco. "Over my four decades in technology marketing and sales, I have experienced significant industry transformations, but the opportunity to play a pivotal role in helping to meet the anticipated foundry demands will be a huge milestone, not just for Rapidus, but for the entire industry."

DiFranco is on the board for Aspinity, Inc., a pioneer in ultra-low-power analog machine learning processors, Canoga Perkins, a provider of private and public 5G ethernet switches and Momentum Microsystems, Inc., an integration OEM focused in the medical and AR/VR industries.

"Stephen's successful career includes bringing innovative new products to market, overseeing important acquisitions that drive opportunities and providing sage counsel that influences next-generation strategies. We are lucky to have him in our corner," said Henri Richard, general manager and president, Rapidus Design Solutions. "On behalf of the entire Rapidus management team, I welcome Stephen to Rapidus Design Solutions and look forward to working with him to create a rich, vibrant and comprehensive ecosystem of partners, while also growing our marketing efforts, to help our clients design and manufacture advanced 2nm semiconductors."

About Rapidus Corporation:

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. By developing and providing services to shorten cycle times for design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and other aspects of semiconductor production, Rapidus creates new industries together with customers. We continue to embrace challenges that contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people's lives using semiconductors.

About Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan Founded: August 10, 2022 Management: Tetsuro Higashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Atsuyoshi Koike, President and Representative Director Business Areas: Research, development, design, manufacture, and sales of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components Capital (as of November 2022): 7,346 million yen (includes capital reserves)

Media Contact:

Devan Gillick – Breakaway Communications for Rapidus

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: (530) 591-3194

SOURCE Rapidus Corporation