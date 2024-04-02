Stephen F. Austin State University hires Cardinal Grange search firm to take athletics program to next level

Cardinal Grange brings incomparable expertise to deliver top tier AD

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, professional search firm Cardinal Grange announced that Stephen F. Austin State University has hired the firm to guide the hiring process for a new athletic director. SFA has also formed an in-house committee to work alongside Cardinal Grange during the recruitment process.

The decision means that SFA will benefit from the leadership and vision of Cardinal Grange's Jim Nichols, who has over 20 years of NCAA coaching and athletic administration experience.

"I'm extremely proud of the team we've built at Cardinal Grange and the opportunity to serve Stephen F. Austin State University at this important time for their athletic program," Nichols said. "We know what it takes to build championship teams from the ground up, and we have the right expertise and network to identify the best candidates for SFA."

Nichols has surrounded himself with a great team of consultants, including Jim Boeheim, former head basketball coach at Syracuse University and NCAA Hall of Famer; Tim McMurray, with over 30 years of experience in athletics administration at the NCAA Division I and II levels; Kelley Deyo, former Notre Dame women's basketball national champion and former WNBA player; and Alfred White, an industry veteran with 15 years of experience with the NCAA.

"SFA is excited to engage Cardinal Grange in the search for its next Athletics Director," Vice President and General Counsel for Stephen F. Austin State University, Damon Derrick, said in a statement. "We are confident in their ability to help us find the next leader of the SFA Lumberjacks!"

For more information about the search process, please contact executive, Jim Nichols ([email protected]) or consultant, Tim McMurray ([email protected]).

For more on Cardinal Grange, visit cardinalgrange.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Grange