Stephen Folger Grinton is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Folger Grinton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist for his outstanding achievements in the medical field and his professional excellence at Atrium Health Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine - Lincoln.

Stephen Folger Grinton

At Atrium Health Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine - Lincoln, located in Lincolnton, North Carolina, the highly-trained specialists are committed to providing the best possible care. They diagnose and treat a wide range of sleep disorders and pulmonary diseases related to the lungs and breathing, including Asthma, COPD, Coughs, and shortness of breath, Lung cancer, Lung masses, and Sleep apnea. The services that detect these disorders in the lungs and chest include Chest X-rays, CT scans, Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), Evaluation for sleep studies, and Pulmonary function tests.



Having led an impressive medical career for 40 years, Dr. Grinton is a board-certified Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist currently serving his patients and the medical community at Atrium Health Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine - Lincoln. He has garnered a commendable reputation for his inviting personality, excellent bedside manner, and humor. In addition to his current role, Dr. Grinton is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of North Carolina.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Grinton received his medical degree from the University of Illinois, followed by completing his internship at Ochsner Hospital and residency at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. His fellowship was also conducted at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, and he taught there for four years.



A Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, Dr. Grinton is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, and Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Dr. Grinton has five children and grandchildren.



To learn more, please visit https://atriumhealth.org/provider-profile/stephen-grinton-1962590166 and https://atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-pulmonology-and-sleep-medicine-lincoln.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who