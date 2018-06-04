Stephen Fraidin to Join Cadwalader

"Steve Fraidin is on everyone's short list of the most trusted counselors and most innovative corporate lawyers in the world. We are thrilled to have him on our team. Often described as one of the leading visionaries in the M&A legal field, he is credited with creating many of the structures that have become market standards," said Cadwalader Managing Partner Pat Quinn. "Steve brings great energy to our team and we look forward to rolling up our sleeves together in the service of our clients. He will significantly enhance our ability to provide market-leading experience and tailored solutions. Steve joins Cadwalader at a time when we are on track for one the best years in our history, following a year of nearly 20% growth in profitability. Steve bolsters our distinguished M&A talent, including Chris Cox, who recently rejoined the firm, and Richard Brand, who has worked closely with Steve in the past."

"I can't think of a better way to return to private practice. I know the team at Cadwalader well and, as a client, have been impressed with the firm's exceptional work. I can't wait to jump in and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and expansion of the practice," Fraidin said.

Most recently Vice Chairman of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., Fraidin was previously a senior M&A partner at Kirkland & Ellis and a long-time partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP. He has been top-rated by all the major legal directories, was named to the Financial Times' top ten most innovative lawyers in North America and is a multiple winner of The American Lawyer's "Dealmaker of the Year" award.

More About Stephen Fraidin

Fraidin is credited with advising on some of the highest-profile transactions in recent years, including representing:

3G Capital in its $28 billion acquisition, together with Berkshire Hathaway, of H.J. Heinz Company;

in its acquisition, together with Berkshire Hathaway, of H.J. Heinz Company; Burger King Worldwide Inc. in its $11.4 billion acquisition of Tim Hortons Inc.;

in its acquisition of Tim Hortons Inc.; Pershing Square in its partnership with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to make an approximately $54 billion takeover bid for Allergan, Inc.; and

in its partnership with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to make an approximately takeover bid for Allergan, Inc.; and London Stock Exchange Group plc in its $2.7 billion acquisition of Frank Russell Company.

He is a Visiting Lecturer at Yale Law School, from which he graduated, and a member of the Board of the Yale Center of Corporate Law. Fraidin serves on the advisory boards of Harvard Law School's Program on Corporate Governance, New York University's Institute for Corporate Governance & Finance and the Institute of Law and Economics at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, corporations and private funds in more than 50 countries. With offices in New York, London, Charlotte, Washington, and Brussels, Cadwalader offers legal expertise in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, energy, environmental, executive compensation, financial restructuring, health care, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white-collar defense. For more information, visit www.cadwalader.com.

