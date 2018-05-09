Stephen Goodwin Joins ATS As Consulting CIO

Prior to joining ATS, Mr. Goodwin was Vice President of Operations at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, a 501c(3) based in Bethesda, Maryland. Mr. Goodwin completed his undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University and was commissioned through ROTC as a regular officer in the U.S. Army. Trained as an ammunition and chemical officer, he served in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) detachments in Europe and the U.S. After leaving the Army he studied mathematics at the University of Colorado and Dartmouth College before arriving in the Washington DC area to work in various information technology positions within the education, technology, GovCon, nonprofit, biomedical research and global health industries.

Mr. Goodwin's role at ATS includes serving as a senior advisor to clients as a Consulting CIO, as well as managing a team of consultants who work with clients for IT management. Mr. Goodwin's past responsibilities have included leading information technology, communications, and human resources functions in the U.S. and delivering information technology services in developing countries. His knowledge of HIPAA, NIST and GDPR requirements further add to ATS' services in those areas of compliance consulting for GovCon clients and organizations dealing with emerging security and privacy issues.

