Stephen Graf Unveils His Debut Novel, The Third Traveler, A Multigenerational Irish Epic

PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author Stephen Graf is set to captivate readers with his novel, The Third Traveler, available on Amazon. With a rich tapestry of characters and settings, Graf's novel spans three continents and four decades, exploring the intricate saga of an Irish family through triumphs and tribulations.

Author of The Third Traveler, Stephen L. Graf The Third Traveler

The Third Traveler embarks on its journey in the frostbitten terrains of Antarctica in 1912, with young explorer Ciaran Creagh's perilous return after reaching the South Pole. The narrative then transports readers to County Kerry, Ireland, in 1910, where Ciaran's fiancée, Bridget O'Shea, faces the societal pressures of an impending unwed pregnancy. Fast forward to 1936 in Hell's Kitchen, New York, where Irish American boxer Davy Boy O'Shea prepares for a life-changing fight. The story culminates in 1947 with Percy Kelly, a young boy in New York, who dreams of familial bonds and maritime adventures.

Stephen Graf, a prolific Pittsburgh-based author with over 30 publication credits, brings his vast experience in short fiction, creative non-fiction, and screenwriting to this ambitious project. Graf's narrative prowess has earned him numerous accolades, including Editor's Choice awards, Pushcart Prize nominations, and winner of several international screenwriting competitions as well as achieving finalist status in several important screenwriting contests such as the ultra-prestigious Nicholl Fellowship sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A man of diverse talents and experiences, Graf's rich background infuses authenticity and depth into his storytelling. From his early days as an amateur boxing champion to his scholarly pursuits in Anglo-Irish Literature, Graf's multifaceted life informs the complex characters and settings of The Third Traveler.

The Third Traveler is not just a novel; it's an experience that transports readers across time and geography, delving deep into the human condition. This novel is a must-read for those who relish rich historical narratives and complex family sagas.

About Stephen Graf: Stephen Graf is a distinguished writer and academic, with a vibrant career that spans teaching, writing, and adventure. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Graf's life experiences, from boxing, to jumping out of airplanes in the United States Army and commercial fishing in Alaska, enrich his writing with authenticity and depth. With a Master's Degree in Anglo-Irish Literature and a Ph.D. in 20th-century Irish Literature, Graf's academic expertise and life experiences shine through his creative works. For more information visit https://www.stephenlgraf.com.

