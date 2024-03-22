Stephen Grubb, Senior Vice President of Finance at The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Recognized on Crain's New York Business Notable Leaders in Finance List

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces recognition of its Senior Vice President of Finance, Stephen Grubb, on this week's Crain's New York Business "2024 Notable Leaders in Finance" publication. The list recognizes leaders in the finance industry who have a proven track record of success and impact within the greater New York City community through their professional achievements and broader acts of service.

Grubb's nomination follows a 13-year track record of leading MJFF's strategic financial planning, budgeting and compliance efforts to realize its mission of accelerating better treatments and a cure for Parkinson's disease (PD).

"Stephen's passion and driving force toward strategic business solutions has helped optimize the Foundation's financial landscape and ability to galvanize philanthropy capital in moving the dial," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Today, we're closer than ever to better treatments and a cure for the millions of people and families living with Parkinson's disease through the tremendous contributions of our staff, including Stephen's financial expertise and leadership."

Grubb has played a significant role in enhancing the Foundation's operational finance strategies that further enable the Foundation's funding toward promising research. MJFF's high-risk, high-reward research model has resulted in nearly $2 billion in global Parkinson's research funded since its inception in 2000. Over the years, the Foundation has built a sophisticated approach in providing researchers and biopharma with the funding, tools and collaborative partnerships they need.

Under Grubb's leadership, the Foundation has successfully implemented multiple business technologies, including Workday Adaptive Planning, Oracle Netsuite and Coupa, that support organizational efficiency and collaboration. In addition to his strategic role, Grubb serves as a mentor and leader, fostering the growth and development of professionals in the nonprofit sector. He is a founding member of the Foundation's "A Place for Us," an employee resource group that is committed to creating a positive and supportive environment for employees of color. His strategic partnership in fostering an inclusive work environment continues to further the Foundation's impact.

View the entire list of 52 finance professionals selected as part of the Crain's list here.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF)

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $2 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

