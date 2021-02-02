Stephen H. Gordon, Former Founding Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, And President Of Opus Bank, Announces Founding Executive Management Team And Receipt Of Regulatory Approval To Form Genesis Bank (In Organization)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen H. Gordon, Managing Member of Gordon Ventures, LLC, and former Founding Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Opus Bank, which was acquired on June 1, 2020 by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., announced today the founding executive management team and the receipt of regulatory approval to organize and establish Genesis Bank (In Organization) from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (the "DFPI") on November 4, 2020, and from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") on January 29, 2021, subject to conditions relating to the establishment of de novo banks. The application to form Genesis Bank (In Organization) was filed with the DFPI and FDIC on June 5, 2020.

Genesis Bank (In Organization), which will be a California state-chartered commercial bank, will be led by Stephen H. Gordon, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gordon has over 35 years of financial industry experience, including serving as Founding Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Opus Bank; Founding Chairman and CEO of Commercial Capital Bank and its savings and loan holding company, Commercial Capital Bancorp, Inc; as well as Chairman and CEO of Fremont Investment and Loan and its holding company, Fremont General Corporation. Additionally, Mr. Gordon served as a Partner at Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., a New York based investment banking firm.

Mr. Gordon stated, "I'm proud to announce the executive management team for Genesis Bank (In Organization). Each member of our team brings unique, highly relevant, and extensive skills and experience necessary in their respective roles and responsibilities in creating and building this new bank."

Jennifer Simmons – President and Chief Operating Officer, will be responsible for overseeing the operations, day-to-day administration, and business development processes. Ms. Simmons is a 27-year banking veteran, having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Opus Bank. Prior to joining Opus Bank, Ms. Simmons held senior leadership positions at Union Bank, Wachovia, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.

Mr. Gordon added, "We have the benefit of having worked extensively together as a team in the past, collectively achieving numerous accomplishments, resolving complex challenges, and successfully building and running critical processes necessary to grow and operate a commercial bank, focused in the very same markets where we've previously realized tremendous success for our clients. We are all excited to collaborate again, and leverage our collective past experiences to build Genesis Bank (In Organization) with the latest innovative technology, infrastructure, and operations, in order to effectively deliver sophisticated banking products, services, and solutions to our clients as they navigate through this challenging environment."

Mr. Gordon concluded, "I am confident that our diverse backgrounds, collective experiences, and broad skills will be a competitive advantage as we embrace this unique opportunity to build a new bank with new capital, a clean balance sheet, and no legacy processes, technology platforms, extensive branch infrastructure or credit risk exposures to impede us from making an immediate impact to our local communities."

About Gordon Ventures, LLC

Gordon Ventures, LLC is the organizing entity on behalf of Genesis Bank (In Organization).

About Genesis Bank (In Organization)

Genesis Bank (In Organization) is a proposed, California-chartered, non-member de novo commercial bank being organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers and business professionals. Genesis Bank (In Organization) will focus on serving the banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses, the owners of such businesses, business professionals, and owners and investors of income-producing properties (including multi-family and commercial real estate), located primarily in Orange and Los Angeles counties, California, as well as the western portions of the Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino counties). Genesis Bank's (In Organization) products, services, and solutions will primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management services and solutions. Genesis Bank (In Organization) will also provide fiduciary banking, escrow, and section 1031 exchange services to serve the banking needs of its clients. Genesis Bank (In Organization) will be headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

