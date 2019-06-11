Stephen J. Carney Joins PCS as Vice President of Service Focused on Customer Service Optimization for Retirement Plan Sponsors

"Delivering excellent customer service is our top priority at PCS," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS. "Stephen brings strong expertise that will allow us to continue to enhance our service offering and better anticipate the needs of all advisors, TPAs, plan sponsors and participants utilizing our conflict-free retirement platform."

Prior to joining PCS, Carney managed the delivery of regulatory, financial and consultative services to clients at Ascensus. Earlier in his career, he directed service operations for CitiStreet Total Benefits Outsourcing and State Street in Jacksonville, FL. He managed teams responsible for defined contribution, defined benefit and health and welfare platforms, plus benefits consulting for qualified and non-qualified defined contribution plans.

"I've dedicated my career to improving the customer experience for clients in need of comprehensive benefit solutions," said Carney. "I'm excited to join PCS to help advisors, plan sponsors and participants better prepare for retirement by improving their experience with our platform."

Carney received a B.A. in Finance and Financial Management Services from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH.

About PCS, LLC

PCS makes it possible for advisors to extend sophisticated wealth management solutions and generate better outcomes for plan sponsors and participants. Since 2001, it has been the fiduciary financial advisor's easy button for qualified retirement plans, providing transparent, conflict-free retirement solutions with no hidden fees.

PCS offers front-end business development tools, easy-to-use technology, and analytics to help advisors personalize and integrate retirement plans as part of their broader offering without friction and with the highest level of service. The result: Better solutions for advisors—and the clients who trust them.

As of early 2019, PCS has over $6.2B in assets with over 3,000 plans and 225,000 participants.

