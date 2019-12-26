Stephen Kalani Brady, M.D., MPH, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HONOLULU, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Kalani Brady, M.D., MPH, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Doctor of the Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his outstanding service as an Internal Medicine Physician at Straub Medical Center and Administrator at the University of Hawaii School of Medicine Dean's Office.

Founded over 100 years ago, Straub Medical Center is one of the leading healthcare organizations. The team at the center is committed to offering expert, multi-disciplinary health care services through the implementation of innovative medical practices and introduction of new medical technology. Unmatched in its field, the center is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and is the only burn-treatment center in the Pacific Regions. Straub Medical Center is widely recognized as the premier healthcare provider of the region with over thirty-two years of medical specialties. Straub Medical Center honors the Hawaiian language, utilizing diacritical marks, the glottal stop, and the macron to aid in better servicing their community. Dr. Brady serves as Director of Education at the center, providing sterling service to the Honolulu metropolitan area.



Supported by three decades of professional experience, Dr. Brady is one of the leading professionals in healthcare. At the age of three, he had experience a calling to become a healthcare provider and remained interested throughout adolescence. Aiming to enter the medical field, he focused most of his youth prepping to enter a career in healthcare. During high school, he conducted medical research projects in platelet function at the Kuakini Medical Research Institute, solidifying his penchant for medicine. He has unwavering devotion to patient-care, ultimately aiming to improve native Hawaiian health disparities. He considers his professional experience of caring for native communities as the most rewarding experience of his life. In addition to his role at Straub Medical Center, he works as an Administrator at the University of Hawaii School of Medicine Dean's Office. Revered in his field, he has been appearing on the weekly program "Ask the Doctor" on KHON FOX Channel 2 Morning News for the past 24 years and serving as an Editor for the Hawai'i Journal of Health & Social Welfare. On account of his expertise, he has been teaching future medical professionals at John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii since 2003. Earlier in his career, Dr. Brady held the title of Governor of the Hawai'i Chapter of the American College of Physicians and served as a Commander with the United States Merchant Marines. Respected for his extensive knowledge in his field, he is an expert of internal medicine and primary care.



The recipient of numerous degrees, Dr. Brady earned a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, graduating in 1977 cum laude. He subsequently earned a Master of Public Health from the University of Hawaii School of Public Health in 1978. Upon completion of multiple research articles, he pursued a Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1982. He completed an internship and a residency in internal medicine though the University of Hawaii. A respected voice in his areas of expertise, he is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and is notably the attending physician for the Kalaupapa Hansen Settlement, Home of Saint Damien.



In commemoration of his contributions to the field of medicine, Dr. Brady was honored with as a Physician of the Year from Hawaii Medical Association in 2007 and from Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce in 2015.



Dr. Brady dedicates this recognition to Robert A. Nordyke MD, "my mentor - in memoriam."



