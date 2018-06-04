Stephen Kappes Joins Sprint Board of Directors

Mr. Kappes is a Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Torch Hill Investment Partners, a private equity firm in Washington, D.C. He previously served as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from January 2006 until May 2010. During his almost 30 years of service with the CIA, Mr. Kappes served in a variety of leadership positions, including serving as Deputy Director of Operations, Associate Deputy Director of Operations and Associate Deputy Director for Counterintelligence.

"Stephen's remarkable career and leadership in the intelligence community and finance industry make him an important addition to the Sprint board," said Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure. "His experience in both the public and private sectors enables him to provide guidance on national security issues impacting the telecom industry and advise on financial matters as well. I am thrilled to welcome him to the board and look forward to working with him."

Mr. Kappes has served as a director of two wholly owned subsidiaries of Sprint since July 2013, including serving on the Government Security Committee. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Atlantic Council, QTec Analytics Ltd, Idemia National Security Solutions and One American Bank of South Dakota.

Prior to joining the CIA, Mr. Kappes served five years in the United States Marine Corps and ended his career as a Captain. He received a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medicine from Ohio University and a Master of Science in Pathology from The Ohio State University. Mr. Kappes is a native of Ohio and currently resides in Fairfax, Va. with his wife.

