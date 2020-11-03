Stephen Kaufman of Kaufman Legal Group Recognized as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leaders in Law Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that its Founding Partner Stephen J. Kaufman has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's '2020 Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels asserts "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. He is an expert on voting systems and election procedures and was a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign in Florida following the 2000 Presidential election. In 2001, Kaufman was appointed Chief Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Election Reform.

Kaufman currently serves as Chair of the State Voting Modernization Board, and he previously served on the City of Los Angeles Municipal Elections Reform Commission. Kaufman is a former President of the California Political Attorneys Association and has served on a number of other non-profit Boards, including the Southern California Leadership Network, the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors, and the Labor 411 Foundation.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

