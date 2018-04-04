FORT WORTH, Texas, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen L. Tatum is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner at Cantey Hanger, LLP. Established since 1882 in Fort Worth, Texas, Cantey Hanger, LLP was founded "under the leadership of William Capps and Samuel Benton Cantey." Prominent trial attorneys, the firm has earned the repute of a reputable litigation firm. Dedicated to offering quality legal service at the fraction of the cost, its staff brings combined decades of legal experience and knowledge, and the attorneys pride themselves on their efficient strategy and problem-solving skills to assist clients for favorable outcomes.



Amassing over thirty six years of experience in the field of Law, Tatum is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout his career, Tatum has attained expertise within the areas of appeals, arbitration and commercial litigation, such as defense and malpractice. Prior to joining the firm of Cantey Hanger, Tatum served as a Partner at the firm of Brown, Herman, Scott, Dean & Miles from 1993 – 2002.



In his current capacity, Tatum has been partner of Cantey Hanger for the past fourteen years. Admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, Tatum is authorized to practice in all four federal districts in Texas. Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas State Board of Legal Specialization, Tatum is admitted to practice in the 2nd, 5th, 9th, 10th, and 11th Federal Circuit Courts of Appeals.



To further his professional development, Tatum is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Bar Association, the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, the American Arbitration Association Arbitrator Panel and the International Association of Defense Council.



Throughout the course of his education and training, Tatum attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology from Southern Methodist University. Thereafter, Tatum went on to complete his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas Law School, where he worked on the Texas Law Review.



When he is not working, Tatum enjoys spending time with family and traveling. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for Texas Health Resources and is a Trustee at Harris Methodist Hospital. He has previously served on the Chair for Tarrant County Samaritan House (1992-1994) and the Chair for the Tarrant County Metropolitan YMCA. (1987-1991).



For more information, please visit www.canteyhanger.com





Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-l-tatum-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300624687.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

