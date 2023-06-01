Stephen McHale Recognized as Smart Business Dealmakers Dealmaker of the Year

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Business Network proudly announces Stephen McHale, CEO of UnifyWork, as one of the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Smart Business Dealmakers Dealmaker of the Year Awards.

This prestigious accolade celebrates exceptional business leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary expertise in dealmaking, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing over the past 24 months. The selection for this honor recognizes the remarkable achievements and outstanding business acumen of the recipients.

"Stephen's visionary leadership and dedication to developing an equitable hiring technology platform is set to transform the employment experience for both employers and job seekers," says Dustin Klein, Chief Content Officer of Smart Business Network. "His ability to raise $7.5 million in preferred equity is a testament to his innovative approach to talent attraction."

"I am humbled to be recognized as a Smart Business Dealmaker, and to be selected among such an outstanding group of executives," adds McHale. "While we're focused at disrupting the hiring process at UnifyWork, we're also really focused on empowering people with knowledge – it's critical to building a good society. And if I can play a small part in helping our society thrive – and be recognized by industry leaders for that effort – I am truly grateful."

Stephen McHale serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at UnifyWork, and he also acts as a Fund Advisor at Nirvana Healthcare Ventures. His extensive background includes notable roles such as Managing Director at 23 Bell, Chairman at Arrive Health, and Board Member at Axuall. With a focus on data mining and business intelligence-related ventures, Mr. McHale has left an indelible mark on the industry.

About UnifyWork:

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

About Smart Business:

With over 30 years of experience, Smart Business Magazines, Events, and Books is dedicated to producing high-quality content, events, and marketing materials for a diverse audience of entrepreneurs and senior executives. The company focuses on showcasing successful CEOs and senior executives who exemplify innovative leadership, offering valuable insights and strategies for business growth and success. Through networking events and expertly managed programs, Smart Business facilitates meaningful face-to-face interactions and fosters valuable relationships among business leaders.

SOURCE UnifyWork