Stephen Mills named president of Spire Missouri

News provided by

Spire Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

New role for Mills, who previously led utility operations in western Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) has named Stephen Mills senior vice president and president of Spire Missouri. In this role, Mills will oversee the state's largest natural gas utility, including field operations in eastern and western Missouri, regulatory affairs and business and economic development.

Mills' new leadership position comes after serving since 2020 as vice president and general manager of Spire Missouri's operations in the western part of the state, including the greater Kansas City area, Joplin and St. Joseph.

Continue Reading
Stephen Mills
Stephen Mills

"Steve has proved himself as a strong leader and I am confident that he will continue to advance our efforts for our customers and the communities we serve across Missouri," said Steve Lindsey, Spire executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"Spire plays a key role in fueling energy for nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses across Missouri and I am humbled and excited to have this opportunity," said Mills. "I look forward to working with our dedicated employees across the state as we continue to deliver the energy our customers rely on and be a positive presence in the communities where we live and work."

Mills joined Spire in 2014, beginning his tenure in human resources, earning increased responsibilities including managing director of employee relations and inclusion. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Illinois State University, where he currently serves on the Advisory Council in the College of Business (Management), and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois Springfield. Before joining Spire, Mills had finance and human resources roles at Monsanto and Solutia. He is involved in the Kansas City community as a board member of Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City Area Development Council, United Way of Greater Kansas City, and Ronald McDonald House Kansas City. 

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related business segments include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
314-342-0878
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
314-342-3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

Also from this source

Spire Reports FY23 Third Quarter Results

Spire Elects Vinny Ferrari and Paul D. Koonce to Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.