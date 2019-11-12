Stephen Quisenberry Joins The Forbes M+A Group

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group , a leading transaction advisory firm, today announced Stephen "Steve" Quisenberry has joined the firm as a Managing Director. A native of Colorado, Quisenberry brings 25+ years of experience as a serial entrepreneur and dealmaker within a wide range of industries. He has also been honored with the Ernst & Young 1995 Entrepreneur of the Year, Denver Chamber of Commerce 1994 Emerging Small Business Award, and sits as a board member of the Vail Leadership Institute.

"We are looking forward to having Steve as a part of our expanding team of expert advisors. He has an amazing track record of successful transactions, domestically and abroad. He has completed deals in excess of $1.5 Billion, spanning outdoor recreation, consumer products, manufacturing, distribution, energy, mining, healthcare, education, and technology industries," said Bob Forbes, President and Founder of The Forbes M+A Group. "Steve's vast experience in owning, operating, and exiting companies makes him a fantastic advisor to our clients and addition to our firm."

Prior to joining Forbes, Quisenberry founded 105 Meridien in 1990, a private label/OEM manufacturer of sports bags and luggage. His clients included Eddie Bauer, L.L.Bean, Cabela's, Harley Davidson, Mizuno, Nike, Wilson, and 30+ ski companies. After his first successful exit, Steve went on to jump-start, manage, and sell several other companies, including Mountainsmith, WindXtreme, Pentrax, Head Luggage, and Power Sports Group. He has worked side by side with some of the largest international retailers.

"I look forward to joining the team of outstanding advisors at The Forbes M+A Group. Their commitment to achieving outlier results for their clients is remarkable and fits well with my approach as both a business owner and dealmaker," said Steve Quisenberry, Managing Director at The Forbes M+A Group.

Outside of work, Steve spends time outside enjoying all that Colorado offers. And traveling with his wife Laura, former Miss Colorado, and his two children Caitlin, a recent graduate of Pepperdine University, and Cole, a forward for Brown University's hockey team.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group is an award-winning Denver, CO-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. The firm serves sellers or buyers in middle-market M&A transactions. It applies meticulous attention to detail in helping business owners develop and execute M&A strategy, acquire companies and partner with investor groups for growth, and maximize value in an eventual exit. Senior advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have more than 200 years of combined experience in transactions across a wide variety of industries. For more information, please visit: www.forbesma.com or phone 303-770-6017.

