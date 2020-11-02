Stephen R. Cochell is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen R. Cochell is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Business Litigation in acknowledgment for his contributions as Founder of The Cochell Law Firm.

Proudly serving the greater Houston area, The Cochell Law Finn is offering quality legal services at 5850 San Felipe, Suite 500. Dedicated to providing full legal support and counsel to businesses, the firm has over 40 years of experience representing clients at trial, before administrative agencies or in appellate courts throughout the United States handling commercial litigation,(e.g. breach of contract, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, partnership disputes), intellectual property, labor and employment, white-collar criminal defense, and structuring transactions either to settle cases or to minimize litigation risks for clients.

In his forty years of legal practice, Mr. Cochell is best known for working closely with clients to identify helping them identify their needs and goals in preventing or addressing legal issues and then developing creative solutions to achieve the client's goals. p Mr. Cochell recently won a landmark case in the Seventh Circuit Court of appeals reversing almost four decades of precedent holding that Federal Trade Commission could seize businesses and impose receiverships against businesses and their owners under Section 13(b) of the FTC Act. The FTC has appealed to the United States Supreme Court Mr. Cochell currently represents clients in Texas, Florida, and California on issues involving deceptive trade practices.



Among his professional experiences, Mr. Cochell started his legal career as a Lieutenant Judge Advocate (JAG) for the Navy as part of the Trial Defense Counsel. He toured to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Yokosuka, Japan, and Washington D.C. during his four years as a JAG. He spent two years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit, Michigan, and later entered into private practice at Wise and Marsac in Detroit, Michigan. Then, he moved to Memphis Tennessee, and became Senior Trial Counsel at FedEx, litigating and trying employment and intellectual property cases throughout the United States Finally, upon relocating to Texas, he accepted a partner role at Epstein Becker Green Wickliff & Hall. In 20 1 0, Mr. Cochell started his private practice in Houston Texas.



To prepare for his career, Mr. Cochell completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore Maryland where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in I 972. Soon thereafter, he earned a Master's in Social Work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work and Community Planning. He received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1979, and later graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 1983 with an L.L.M. in Labor Law.



Mr. Cochell is admitted to practice law in the state of Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth, Fifth Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Eleventh, Circuit, the U.S. Court of International Trade, U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas.



Remaining abreast of the latest legal developments, Mr. Cochell maintains an active membership with the American Bar Association and the Houston Bar Association. While residing in Utah, he became the Chief Disciplinary Counsel for the Utah State Bar. He provided advice and counsel to the Utah State Bar Commission regarding disciplinary policy, employee matters, established disciplinary rules regarding trust account reporting and providing continuing legal education to bar members. Mr. Cochell was lead counsel in several state court disciplinary trials that were subsequently affirmed by the Utah Supreme Court, which set stricter standards for attorneys found guilty of misappropriating client funds.



For further information, please visit https://cochelllawfirm.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

