Stephen Schueler, CEO of Enerjen Capital, Former Maersk Chief Commercial Officer, Corporate Vice President Microsoft and Head of Procter and Gamble Retail Operations, Joins Joblio Advisory Board

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joblio, Inc, is pleased to announce that Stephen Schueler is joining the Board of Advisors for the global technology platform. Mr. Schueler is the Chairman of European Maritime Finance, Inerfuel and CEO of Enerjen Capital, one of the world's leading renewable clean energy companies specializing in the maritime industry.

As the Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk, Mr. Schueler managed the global business operations for Maersk Line across 374 offices in 116 countries. The commercial functions he oversaw delivered $27.5B in revenue. Prior to Maersk, he served as Corporate Vice President, Global Retail Sales and Marketing at Microsoft, and spent 24 years leading Global Retail Operations at Procter & Gamble Company as a Senior Vice President.

Mr. Schueler possesses valuable experience scaling companies with global missions. As the latest member of the Joblio board of advisors, his wisdom will ensure the continued expansion of the platform at a time when global migration is surging.

As the recent recipient of the "Global Sustainability Award," Mr. Schueler will complement Joblio's humanitarian reputation and provide valuable insights into building a more sustainable future. His valuable expertise in the field of renewable energy will serve as a reminder to the international community that migrants, refugees, and other vulnerable groups are often the most severely impacted by climate change.

"I'm thrilled to have Stephen join our team at Joblio - his business experience alone will prove invaluable to our platform moving forward," said Joblio CEO Jon Purizhansky. "Coupled with his humanitarian talents, I'm sure his commercial skills will help Joblio establish a new global standard in ethical recruitment."

"I'm eager to start working with the Joblio team to bring about a sustainable future," Mr. Schueler noted. "This platform promises to create real change, and I'm happy to be a part of their efforts."

About Joblio, Inc: Joblio is a leading technology platform in the global migrant labour industry based in Miami, FL. Chaired by David Arkless, Former Global President of the ManpowerGroup, Joblio was founded by Jon Purizhansky in 2020. Joblio prevents fraud and ensures compliance with labor laws in the processes of human capital relocation across the world. By directly connecting migrant laborers with their employers, Joblio removes middlemen from the hiring process to ensure fair and prosperous employment. In 2021, Joblio received the "Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection'' Award from the Abrahamic Business Circle.

