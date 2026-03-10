Stephen Siderow Named Senior Advisor and Operating Partner to RE VC, a Real Estate Technology VC Fund

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC today announced that its Founder and Managing Principal, Stephen Siderow, has been named a Senior Advisor and Operating Partner to the general partner of RE VC, a real estate tech venture capital fund manager. In this capacity, Mr. Siderow will provide strategic advice, while also playing an active role in helping the leadership of RE VC to build, operate and scale the firm's fund management business.

RE VC was founded in 2022 to capture the opportunities that are being created as innovative technologies, including AI, continue to disrupt such multi-trillion-dollar verticals within the real estate ecosystem such as prop-tech, construction-tech and RE finance. A new McKinsey Global Institute analysis suggests that automation, including AI applied to knowledge work, could unlock roughly $430–$550 billion in annual value globally across real estate, construction, and development. Funds managed by RE VC invest in early stage real estate tech start-ups, while also providing portfolio companies with access to industry expertise through the strategic, operational and financial experience of the firm's partners and outside advisors.

Through Siderofsky Strategic Advisors, Mr. Siderow is an advisor to investment managers, fintech companies and other growing enterprises. He is also the former President and Co-Founder of BlueMountain Capital Management. His leadership helped BlueMountain, a diversified alternative asset management firm established in 2003, grow to $23 billion in AUM across 300+ professionals globally, navigating complex investment strategies and institutional partnerships. Mr. Siderow currently advises a number of innovative companies, including Allposit Inc., which delivers integrated digital platforms to the wealth management sector; NewVest, a pioneer in passive index investing for private markets; and Barsys, a maker of AI-enabled cocktail machines.

"We are delighted and proud to welcome Stephen as a Senior Advisor and Operating Partner," said Alon Gorbonos, General Partner of RE VC. "RE tech is one of the fastest growing segments of the VC market, and Stephen's vast institutional experience in building and growing significant investment management businesses will help position us to realize the exciting potential we see in the space."

"Alon and the other RE VC partners are seasoned investors with a deep understanding of diverse aspects of the real estate markets, as well as the opportunities that will be generated by the application of new RE technology," noted Mr. Siderow. "It's an honor to be working with them and I look forward to applying my experience and perspective to help the firm advance its investment strategy."

RE VC's General Partner, Alon Gorbonos, was previously the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DTI Holdings, a vertically-integrated private equity real estate fund. Earlier, he was a senior investment manager at MIO Partners, McKinsey & Company's internal Investment Office, where he helped establish a PE investment fund of funds. Prior to MIO Partners, he worked as a strategic consultant for McKinsey & Company, managing private equity client engagements. He also has served as an Officer in the Intelligence Corps of the Israel Defense Forces.

Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, founded and led by Stephen Siderow, is an advisor to innovative, growing businesses, with a focus on financial services, alternative asset management and technology companies. The firm leverages Mr. Siderow's 30+ years of business experience, extensive global relationships and strategic insights as a founder to help early stage companies catalyze growth and effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of fast-growing businesses.

