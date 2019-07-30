Stephens College career services and professional programming earn national acclaim

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Career and Professional Development at Stephens College ( https://www.stephens.edu/# ) has been recognized by the national student-advocate Colleges of Distinction organization for its comprehensive career development and professional programming.

Already honored as a College of Distinction for its personal approach to education, Stephens has now received program-specific recognition for "career development" for 2019-20 in recognition of its extensive professional programming and career services. The CCPD ( https://www.stephens.edu/career-alumnae/career/students/ ) at Stephens is a college-wide graduation requirement and takes a step-by-step approach to ensuring students of all majors and programs are equipped to excel in whatever professional path they pursue.

"Stephens College continues to impress with its exceptional commitment to student success," said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction ( https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/stephens-college/ ). "Stephens' Center for Career and Professional Development program continues to go the extra mile in professional education."

"Students and Parents are looking for outcomes from higher education. That's a question we get asked about every day," said Dr. Brian Sajko, vice president for enrollment management. "Stephens answers that question with a career services program that begins at orientation; there's no waiting for your junior or senior year. You're prepared from the start with a step-by-step series of workshops as well as one-on-one counseling and a full range of value-added services."

"The Stephens College Center for Career and Professional Development is committed to helping students find career success," said Ellen Morris, manager of internships and career events.

"We place high importance on participation in career and soft skill development activities in order to create well-rounded, experienced students and graduates," she said. "The CCPD also helps students tap into Stephens' extensive nationwide alumnae network, giving students access to mentors in their program as well as job connections for first jobs and internships."

Founded in 1833, Stephens College is an institution committed to her mission: Learn. Grow. Lead. The second-oldest women's college in the country, Stephens is resilient and optimistic, faithful to her traditions, and eager to embrace whatever the future may bring. Focused on the creative arts and health sciences, Stephens continues to prepare graduates for lives of distinction, integrity and service. The College is located in Columbia, Missouri, often recognized as College Town U.S.A.

