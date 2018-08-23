Stephens College Lowers Tuition

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stephens College www.stephens.edu joins the growing number of prestigious private colleges that have stepped up to address the pressing problem of college affordability. Made possible by a strategic combination of donor support and financial planning, The Stephens Solution: College Affordability Plan https://www.stephens.edu/admissions-and-aid/stephenssolution reduces the College's undergraduate tuition by $8,250 beginning Fall 2019.

"We're addressing families' concerns about college affordability even as we maintain the exceptional academic programs that are the hallmark of a Stephens College education," President Dianne Lynch said.

The Stephens Solution ensures that no student will pay more than $22,500 in tuition starting in the 2019- 20 academic year — down from the current maximum of $30,750. Students will continue to have access to need- and merit-based financial aid to reduce costs further based on their own unique situations.

"News of our new No. 3 theatre program ranking from The Princeton Review, the opening of our new Center for Health Sciences and our innovative College-to-Career Program has yielded high interest," said Brian Sajko, Vice President for Enrollment Management. "We wanted to meet that interest with an affordable, highly competitive tuition model. That's why we are excited about The Stephens Solution."

"We have been committed to women's leadership complemented by innovative, quality-driven academic programs for 185 years," Lynch said. "Now is a great time to be at a women's college — especially Stephens College."

About Stephens College



This year Stephens College celebrates 185 years of educating women for the lives that await them. Driven by a mission to Learn. Grow. Lead., the College has built a foundation for the 21st century by committing to hands-on experiential learning, the expansion of degree programs in the health sciences and creative arts, as well as targeted investment in programs of study where top quality educational experiences lead to meaningful professional careers.

About The Stephens Solution College Affordability Plan



Introduced in September 2018, The Stephens Solution College Affordability Plan ensures a private Stephens College education is affordable for all students who aspire to be Stephens women. The plan reduces the college tuition price for undergraduate residential college students by $8,250 beginning with the 2019-20 academic year as part of this effort. Students will continue to have access to need- and merit-based financial aid to reduce costs further based on their own unique situations.

SOURCE Stephens College

Related Links

www.stephens.edu

