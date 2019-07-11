Stephens College named among "Best Fashion Schools in the World"

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephens College ( https://www.stephens.edu/# ) School of Design (https://www.stephens.edu/academics/programs-of-study/sod/) has been honored by The Business of Fashion, London with recognition as one of "The Best Fashion Schools in the World 2019." The announcement was released by the online and print publication recognized as the international voice for fashion.

Stephens has specifically earned the following recognition:

Undergraduate Fashion Design: Stephens' B.F.A. in Fashion Design and Product Development

Best Overall

Best in Learning Experience

Best in Long-term Value

The B.F.A. in Fashion Design and Product Development earned a best overall badge of merit and scored exceptionally high for learning experience and long-term value.

Undergraduate Fashion Art Direction & Communications category; Stephens' B.F.A. in Fashion Communication:

Best in Learning Experience

The B.F.A. in Fashion Communication scored exceptionally high for learning experience. Stephens is one of only two programs in the U.S. to earn recognition in this category.

The Stephens College Fashion Marketing and Management Program also was credited as a "notable program in North America."

"Being a part of the top 37 schools from 14 countries is value-added to any student or alumna of the Stephens College fashion program," said Dean Monica McMurry. "The BoF distinguishes our program as one whereby 'advocacy for gender equality defines the institution's vision for fashion education,' recognition for which we are exceedingly proud."

"The Stephens College Fashion program has consistently been recognized as a top school in the world since the BoF recognition program began in 2016 and is frequently cited for long-term value," McMurry said.

"This recognition is always an honor but this year it is made all the more meaningful as we just celebrated 75 years of the Stephens College fashion program," she said.

Founded in 1833, Stephens College is an institution committed to her mission: Learn. Grow. Lead. The second-oldest women's college in the country, Stephens is resilient and optimistic, faithful to her traditions, and eager to embrace whatever the future may bring. Focused on the creative arts and health sciences, Stephens continues to prepare graduates for lives of distinction, integrity and service. The College is located in Columbia, Missouri, often recognized as College Town U.S.A.

