Stephens College named Top Transfer-Friendly College

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephens College ( https://www.stephens.edu/# ) is one of only 78 colleges nationwide named to Phi Theta Kappa's 2019 Transfer Honor Roll. The award recognizes excellence and success in community college transfer pathway development among four-year colleges and universities. Stephens College is where PTK was founded and is home to the Alpha Chapter of the organization.

This year, three new initiatives furthered that commitment: The Stephens Solution: College Affordability Plan ( https://www.stephens.edu/admissions-and-aid/stephenssolution/ ), which reduced tuition by $8,250 for all students; the introduction of a more seamless and proactive transfer process with Community College students; and new scholarship opportunities for transfer students ( https://www.stephens.edu/admissions-and-aid/financial-aid2/transfer-scholarships/ ).

"We are honored to be recognized among the top 25% of colleges nationwide for transfer friendliness," said Vice President of Enrollment Management Brian Sajko. "Stephens has always been committed to helping transfer students achieve their educational goals — as evidenced by our dedicated transfer team and commitment to one-on-one advising."

"The Transfer Honor Roll reflects the growing importance of recognizing and responding to the needs of transfer students," Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. "We know community college transfer students perform as well as or better than non-transfer students at four-year colleges. It's more important than ever before to highlight what these colleges are doing right to promote transfer success and to encourage others to follow suit."

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations.

Founded in 1833, Stephens College is an institution committed to her mission: Learn. Grow. Lead. The second-oldest women's college in the country, Stephens is resilient and optimistic, faithful to her traditions, and eager to embrace whatever the future may bring. Focused on the creative arts and health sciences, Stephens continues to prepare graduates for lives of distinction, integrity and service. The College is located in Columbia, Missouri, often recognized as College Town U.S.A.

