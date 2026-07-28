Stephens Law Firm Earns 2 of Texas' 5 Largest Truck Accident Settlements, Texas' No. 1 Truck v. Car Settlement, No. 1 Settlements in Tarrant County

Top 5 rankings in six separate TopVerdict.com categories underscore firm's trial-ready approach to catastrophic injury litigation

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephens Law Firm, PLLC, a Fort Worth-based personal injury and wrongful death trial firm, obtained two of Texas' five largest truck accident lawsuit settlements of 2025, according to research published by TopVerdict.com. The firm earned TopVerdict.com rankings in six separate injury law categories for 2025, including:

The recognition reflects the firm's extensive experience investigating catastrophic collisions involving tractor-trailers, commercial vehicles and motor carriers, as well as its reputation for preparing every case for trial while pursuing maximum compensation through settlement whenever possible.

The 2025 cases were handled by firm founder and lead trial lawyer Jason Stephens and Stephens Law trial attorneys Rieker Carsey and Brison Bursey. Terms of the settlements are confidential.

In each case, the firm launched an extensive investigation immediately after the crash. Attorneys worked with accident reconstruction specialists, trucking safety experts, electronic data analysts and medical experts to determine exactly how the collision occurred, preserve critical evidence and identify every responsible party.

"We investigate every case extensively, work with top-notch experts and prepare every case for trial from day one," said Stephens, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers who has represented Texas families in truck crash litigation for nearly three decades. "That preparation leads to stronger settlement offers because opposing counsel and the insurance carriers understand we're prepared to prove our case in court if that's what justice requires."

Why does being prepared for trial lead to higher truck accident settlements?

Truck crash litigation differs significantly from ordinary automobile accident cases. Insurance companies closely track which law firms regularly take cases to trial and which firms routinely settle. Preparing every case for trial also allows attorneys to uncover evidence during discovery that can substantially increase the value of a case before it ever reaches a courtroom.

Why are truck crash investigations different?

Unlike most automobile crashes, truck accident investigations often involve thousands of pages of records and a trove of electronic evidence maintained by trucking companies, drivers and third-party vendors. As a result, trucking collisions require lawyers and investigators to quickly preserve evidence such as:

Electronic logging device (ELD) records

Engine control module "black box" data

Dash camera footage

Driver qualification and hours-of-service records

Maintenance and inspection records

Dispatch communications

Drug and alcohol testing records

Cell phone records

Much of this evidence can disappear if it is not preserved shortly after the crash.

About Stephens Law Firm, PLLC

Founded in Fort Worth in 2003 by Jason Stephens, Stephens Law Firm, PLLC represents individuals and families in catastrophic injury and wrongful death litigation involving commercial trucks, tractor-trailers, motor carriers, company vehicles and serious motor vehicle collisions throughout Texas. The firm maintains a deliberately limited caseload, conducts detailed crash investigations and prepares every case for trial to pursue full compensation for clients. In addition to record verdicts and settlements, firm founder Jason Stephens has earned some of the legal profession's highest honors, including being inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, named to the Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters, and is recognized as a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Stephens Law is headquartered at 1300 S. University Dr., Suite 300, Fort Worth, TX 76107, with additional offices in Weatherford and Mineral Wells. For more information, visit stephenslaw.com or call 817-420-7000.

SOURCE Stephens Law