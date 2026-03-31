Trial Lawyer Jason Stephens Featured in 'Blind Spots' WFAA/TEGNA News Truck Safety Investigation

Investigation: Why double brokering and chameleon carriers increase truck crash risks—and why enforcement is struggling to keep pace

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Texans have never heard of transportation industry terms like chameleon carriers and double brokering, but they're becoming concerning trends on U.S. highways. As freight traffic grows across Texas—including along major corridors such as I-20, I‑35, I‑45, and I‑10—these dangerous trucking practices are creating risks for everyday motorists.

Investigative reporters with WFAA and TEGNA spent time with Texas trial lawyer Jason Stephens to learn how trucking companies are skirting the law and the deadly consequences that have resulted. The hour-long special, "Blind Spots: Hidden Dangers on Our Roads," explores dangerous and prohibited trucking industry practices contributing to record highway fatality rates.

What Is Transportation Industry Double Brokering?

In practice, double brokering looks like this:

A carrier/broker agrees to transport a shipment.

That load is then reassigned to a second carrier, often selected solely because it is cheaper.

The carrier/broker either looks the other way or is unaware that an unauthorized, company—and a different driver—is hauling the freight.

"On paper, double brokering can look like a business or contract issue," Stephens said. "In reality, it's a safety issue that puts unqualified trucks and drivers on the road with little oversight. Motorists are paying the price."

The Problem with 'Chameleon Carrier' Truckers

Double brokering rarely occurs in isolation. Shady trucking companies often evade scrutiny be shutting down and reforming under a different name, a practice known as "chameleon carriers."

"These are the exact factors that show up again and again in severe truck crash investigations," Stephens said. "Double brokering encourages the selection of the cheapest possible carrier, not the safest one. These companies often lack proper safety management programs, adequate maintenance records, or even valid operating authority. When something goes wrong, they morph and move their assets under a different name, making accountability very difficult."

Until enforcement improves, Stephens says taking cases one by one to judges and juries is the most powerful mechanism for change.

"These companies view safety as a cost of doing business," he said. "They aren't deterred by weak oversight. Meaningful change happens only when unsafe practices have real financial consequences."

About Stephens Law Firm

Stephens Law Firm represents individuals and families in catastrophic-injury and wrongful-death cases involving commercial trucks and motor carriers.

SOURCE Stephens Law