Texas Roads Grow More Dangerous as Federal Trucking Oversight Drops

Fort Worth trial attorney Jason Stephens: a steep decline in federal inspections has created a safety gap—leaving civil litigation as one of the only remaining tools to hold trucking companies accountable

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis by the Stephens Law Firm shows that federal trucking-safety enforcement in fiscal year 2025 has fallen to its lowest level in six years, creating a growing public-safety risk on Texas roads. The review of federal data found a 65% decline in enforcement actions by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), leaving more unsafe trucks and carriers on the road despite increasing commercial traffic statewide.

Fort Worth trial lawyer Jason Stephens, widely recognized for his trucking-negligence litigation work, said the drop in oversight allows profit-driven carriers to operate with fewer consequences for failing to maintain vehicles or follow safety requirements.

"Inspections are the first line of defense in keeping dangerous trucks off the road," Stephens said. "When oversight collapses, the public feels it immediately. Texans are sharing the highway with more tractor-trailers than ever, and many aren't being checked for basic safety compliance."

Key Findings from the Stephens Law Firm Review

FMCSA enforcement actions dropped from 3,950 in 2024 to 1,360 in 2025 —a 65% decline.

—a 65% decline. Texas has more truck drivers on the road , driven by the state's population and freight growth.

, driven by the state's population and freight growth. Texas continues to lead the nation in large-truck crash fatalities , based on fiscal year 2025 data.

, based on fiscal year 2025 data. Reduced inspections mean fewer unsafe carriers are flagged or removed from service, even when violations are known.

Federal Enforcement Trends (FY 2020–2025)

2025: 1,367 enforcement actions

1,367 enforcement actions 2024: 3,950

3,950 2023: 3,795

3,795 2022: 3,515

3,515 2021: 2,418

2,418 2020: 2,966

These numbers show a significant retreat from federal oversight at a time of rising commercial truck traffic.

Why Texas Drivers Are at Greater Risk

Texas consistently records the highest number of fatal truck crashes in the country. With fewer inspections, fewer audits, and fewer out-of-service orders, unsafe operators are more likely to remain on the road.

"We routinely see crashes where basic maintenance failures—bad brakes, worn tires, falsified logs—should have been caught long before," Stephens said. "If no one is checking, companies that cut corners have no incentive to change."

How Civil Litigation Is Filling the Safety Gap

With federal oversight declining, civil lawsuits have become one of the few remaining tools to identify safety violations and compel corrective action. Litigation allows attorneys to obtain driver logs, maintenance records, internal safety audits, and communications that reveal whether a company followed industry standards.

Under Texas law, individuals injured by negligent trucking operations may seek damages for medical costs, lost income, and pain and suffering. In cases involving reckless conduct, juries may also award punitive damages to deter future misconduct.

"When an 80,000 pound 18-wheeler hits a passenger vehicle, the result is almost always catastrophic or deadly," Stephens said. "Unfortunately, time and time again we are discovering that these wrecks were preventable as the truck or driver never should have been allowed on the roadway — these cases are about exposing unsafe practices and preventing the next tragedy."

