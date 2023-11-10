STEPIN, the K-Pop Dance AI Platform, Launches in Over 170 Countries Worldwide

News provided by

Sidewalk Entertainment

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Entertainment, an AI startup company based in Seoul, South Korea, has officially launched their K-Pop dance AI platform, STEPIN, across more than 170 countries worldwide, marking their significant entry into the international market.

Continue Reading
STEPIN's real-time motion tracking AI technology tracks and scores dance movements using just a smartphone.
STEPIN's real-time motion tracking AI technology tracks and scores dance movements using just a smartphone.

STEPIN is a K-Pop dance platform that utilizes real-time motion tracking AI technology. Users can play by selecting between Practice and Challenge modes, and the platform offers functions such as dance learning, dance scoring and motion analysis replays. By integrating social media and gaming, the app allows users indulge in K-Pop dance anytime and anywhere.

One of STEPIN's highlighted features is its scoring through precise movement analysis, which allows users to compete in real-time rankings through scoring. STEPIN sets itself apart from conventional dance games with its ability to accurately track movements using just a smartphone, without the need for any supplementary equipment.

After its initial service launch in Southeast Asia last September, STEPIN's functionality has been consistently improved based on feedback from local users. And for its global users, the platform now supports nine languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Indonesian.

STEPIN participated as an official sponsor partner in Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter 2'. In the final episode aired on Oct 31, members of the Mannequeen crew were seen enjoying the dance score competition on STEPIN. Following the exposure, the app's download rate has surged by more than 184%.

Kibong Kook, CEO of Sidewalk Entertainment, stated that "STEPIN is a new form of service that applies advanced AI technology to K-Pop dance. With features like scoring and rankings, the enjoyment and fun of K-Pop dance is drastically elevated. We aim to establish a novel trend for a new wave in the worldwide K-pop scene."

Kibong Kook is a first-generation pro-gamer who played a pivotal role in the early dates of Korea's esports industry, and he has founded Sidewalk Entertainment as an AI technology-driven startup.

At the moment, STEPIN is hosting the 'Chili' dance challenge event within the app, and plans to continuously engage with users around the globe through various events and content in the future.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Sidewalk Entertainment
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +82 70-4117-0113
Company Website: https://www.sidewalkplay.com/en
Service Website: https://stepin.ai/

SOURCE Sidewalk Entertainment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.