Stepping Into Your Element: 4L Shoes Designs Shoe Line That Celebrates The Four Natural Elements

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In creating a new shoe line that celebrates the four natural elements, 4L Shoes, an innovative new company, is looking to bring a unique level of comfort and style to consumers.

4L Shoes aims to be the first Italian sneaker that focuses on comfort and performance while giving back to the community through helping victims of natural disasters across the globe. 4L Shoes has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/e649c500#/), to bring its new shoe line to market. For a limited time, the company will be selling its four element shoe models at an Indiegogo discounted price starting at $65, including Air shoe model pictured here. In creating a new shoe line that celebrates the four natural elements, 4L Shoes, an innovative new company, is looking to bring a unique level of comfort and style to consumers. Designed in Italy and featuring the craftsmanship and fashion expertise the country is known for, 4L Shoes will offer footwear available to both men and women in styles representing each of the elements -- Earth, Fire, Water, and Air.

Designed in Italy and featuring the craftsmanship and fashion expertise the country is known for, 4L Shoes will offer footwear available to both men and women in styles representing each of the elements -- Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. Italy has been one of the leading countries revolutionizing the shoe fashion industry for more than 150 years which is one of the key factors that sets apart 4L Shoes in a crowded and competitive footwear market. 4L Shoes aims to be the first Italian sneaker that focuses on comfort and performance while giving back to the community through helping victims of natural disasters across the globe. One of 4L Shoes' initial goals is to aid the children and families that have been affected by the recent earthquakes in Italy.

"By designing entirely new shapes and styles never seen previously, we pay homage to the natural elements through using colors, patterns, and shape," said 4L Shoes CEO Nicoló Montesi. "Our performance shoes represent a passion for the elements, and a rejection of the status quo. Our leisure shoes represent slowing down and taking in life's greatest moments with a smooth ride."

Features and benefits of 4L Shoes include:

Custom fabric and grip designed to mimic your element

Cushioned to stand up to the impact of life

Optimal mix of cushioning and responsiveness

Supportive, breathable insole to prevent sweating

One-piece construction, engineered with durable comfort zones

Supportive foam rim that centers and balances your foot

Montesi said he was inspired to establish 4L Shoes after witnessing the destructive power of nature over the past decade. His company is comprised of volunteers and philanthropists dedicated to influencing a positive change in the world. Montesi wanted to create a shoe that would make it easier for consumers to reconnect with the natural elements and incorporate them into their daily lives.

"Shoes make an important fashion statement," he said. "After all, you're walking around in them all day, so why not also wear a comfortable and stylish shoe. We pay close attention to detail and take great pride in every 4L Shoe we will make for our customers."

4L Shoes has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/4l-shoes-elemental-footwear-for-men-women-sports#/ , to bring its new shoe line to market. For a limited time, the company will be selling its four element shoe models at an Indiegogo discounted price starting at $65.

About 4L Shoes

4L Shoes, based in Italy, is the first innovative footwear line with a purpose to connect consumers to the four natural elements. Their mission is to change the world by helping victims of natural disasters. To find out more information about 4L Shoes, please visit their Indiegogo page.

Media Contact

George Pappas

Ignite Agency

Irvine, CA.

949-339-2002

192787@email4pr.com

http://ignitecfp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stepping-into-your-element-4l-shoes-designs-shoe-line-that-celebrates-the-four-natural-elements-300624089.html

SOURCE 4L Shoes