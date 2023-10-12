Steps to Take After a Motorcycle Accident

A Dallas motorcycle accident lawyer can fight for maximum compensation says Crain Brogdon

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been involved in a motorcycle crash, the steps you take in the minutes and hours following the accident are very important. You want to get the medical treatment you need and preserve your right to file a lawsuit for financial damages.

More than 5,000 motorcyclists are killed in the United States each year. It's not hard to see why motorcyclists are in such danger when they collide with a car or large truck. The average motorcycle weighs just 700 pounds, while cars can weigh 4,000 pounds and fully loaded semi-trailers weigh as much as 80,000 pounds. With only a helmet, motorcyclists are dangerously exposed when they collide with other vehicles. Because of their smaller size, motorcycles can also be hard for other drivers to see.

Here are important steps to take after a motorcycle accident:

  1. Call 911 and ask police to respond to the scene.
  2. Make sure you are out of the path of oncoming traffic.
  3. Seek medical attention right away by allowing emergency personnel to treat your injuries at the scene or by visiting your doctor's office within days after the crash.
  4. Get the name and contact information of witnesses.
  5. Get the truck driver's license and insurance information.
  6. Use your cell phone to take pictures of your injuries, damage to your motorcycle and the other vehicle, and the crash scene. Pay attention to whether there are skid marks, large potholes, broken guardrails, or other road hazards.
  7. Check to see if there are surveillance cameras in the area.
  8. Answer police officers' questions succinctly, but don't overexplain.
  9. Be polite to the other driver, but refrain from any conversation.
  10. DO NOT, under any circumstances, acknowledge that you were at fault for the motorcycle accident.
  11. Hire a Dallas motorcycle accident lawyer to represent you.

"Our Dallas motorcycle accident lawyers will go head-to-head with insurance companies and fight for your legal rights. We have a reputation for winning substantial payouts," says Attorney Crain.

Why Choose Crain Brogdon LLC

Crain Brogdon, L.L.P. is a law firm made up of award-winning attorneys who excel in their fields of legal specialty. We have won $355 million in settlements and jury awards on behalf of our clients since the firm's founding in 2001. Those millions of dollars helped injured clients and their families put their lives back together after tragedies. We have achieved outstanding case results, and we provide top-notch client service. Our motorcycle accident lawyers are professional, compassionate, and willing to go the extra mile to get the justice you deserve. To find out more about how we can help, call us for a free initial consultation at 214-522-9404.

