ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The death of a family member is always gut-wrenching. Still, when that death was due to negligence, the emotional impact can be even more significant. Not only does the family have to rebuild their lives after losing a loved one, but there may be financial implications because they relied on that person's wages.

Some jobs, such as those in construction, carry a high risk of injury and, consequently, an increased risk of being affected by someone else's negligence.

Attorney Matt Stoddard, the founder of the Stoddard Firm, says, "Dealing with the death of a loved one is always tricky. When that person is responsible for the household income, it can make things even more challenging. Make sure you speak with a lawyer who understands wrongful death litigation. They can support you through the process of repairing and rebuilding your life."

What Is Wrongful Death?

In Georgia, wrongful death is defined as the death of a person caused by a reckless, criminal, negligent, or intentional act of another entity (i.e., a business) or person.

Under the law of the state of Georgia, close family members are eligible to seek compensation for the economic and non-economic costs associated with wrongful death.

What Are the Steps to Take After a Wrongful Death at a Construction Site?

The days after the death of a loved one can be a confusing time. Still, as soon as the family can, they should seek legal advice from a lawyer with experience in wrongful death litigation.

There are several steps involved:

Meet with the deceased's family - The lawyer will go through the circumstances of the wrongful death, looking at the details and evidence available. Investigate the wrongful death further - Should the lawyer decide there is a case, they will investigate further. This may involve speaking with other witnesses and the employer. They will gather any evidence they deem necessary to support the case. Coordinate with insurance companies - The burden of communicating with insurance companies will fall to the legal team. File a lawsuit - The legal team will put together everything necessary to file a claim officially.

About The Stoddard Firm

The Stoddard Firm, based in Atlanta, Georgia, focuses on catastrophic injury and wrongful death litigation. They have been supporting families of those wrongfully killed in construction accidents for a number of years. The firm understands the strain of coping with the death of a loved one and how that can be made worse when the death is caused by negligence.

